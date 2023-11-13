San Antonio, Texas to host ‘first-ever’ gun buyback so people can buy ‘food’ and ‘Christmas presents’

“Bidenomics” is working… if the goal is communism.

Yesterday, the San Antonio Express-News reported that the city would be holding its first gun buyback program this upcoming Sunday, and for every firearm sold to the state, a gun owner will receive a grocery store gift card—city councilman John Courage, a backer of the initiative, said this:

We can ask people to turn in weapons they no longer want, that they feel are a danger in their household, that maybe they’ve found, and exchange those for gift certificates so that people can go buy food for the holiday or go buy Christmas presents for their kids[.]

Now don’t forget, but the money for this buyback program comes from the taxpayer, because the government obviously doesn’t generate any wealth—they simply steal it—so about how much money are we talking?

There will be a limit of 20 weapons per vehicle. The value of the gift cards depends on the firearm exchanged. The project will pay $50 for a nonfunctioning or home-manufactured weapon, $150 for a rifle or shotgun, $200 for a handgun and $300 for a semi-automatic rifle.

First of all, if a person would trade his right to self-defense and freedom from tyranny for a grocery run of bioengineered processed “food” or some catchpenny Chinese toys, well then, to take some creative license with a quote purportedly from Benjamin Franklin, “He who would give up essential Liberty to purchase a little ‘food’ or a few Christmas gifts, deserves neither Liberty, nor ‘food,’ nor Christmas gifts.”

Second of all, and this strikes me as oddly ironic, but the government and the gun control crowd of the left routinely decry the danger of private gun sales because no background check or paperwork is required, noting the buyer could be anybody. But what do we know about the government? Well historically, the government is the number one offender when it comes time to “gun violence.” Therefore, doesn’t it seem a little irresponsible, maybe even criminal, to sell firearms to a syndicate that you know is prone to using guns to commit violence against innocent people?

Now, if you look to history for retrospective insight, what have governments done after the people have been disarmed? The answer is democide, or state-sponsored murder (think Pol Pot, Mao Zedong, Joseph Stalin, Adolf Hitler), and we understand why the government wanted to disarm its people in the first place—murder was always the end goal, and buyback initiatives have long been a part of policies to disarm citizenries.

So when conservatives denounce “Bidenomics” as communism, we’re not just throwing out some dog whistle trigger word to whip up MAGA supporters into a frenzy, but we’re speaking to the very real financial destitution (people unable to afford the most basic necessity, food), and violent tyranny (what inevitably comes after the citizens have no more guns) that has accompanied every communist regime in history.

Like a lamb to the slaughter is anyone who exchanges their right to self-defense for cheap gratifications.

