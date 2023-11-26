Romney goes into full stink mode, says any Democrat would be an 'upgrade' over Trump

Reps. Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez must be feeling pretty flattered this morning.

Here's what the former Republican standard-bearer of 2012, Sen. Mitt Romney has to say about them yesterday, according to The Hill:

Romney says any Democrat would be ‘an upgrade’ over Trump in 2024

The story specifies Democrat candidates, but it's pretty clear he would take any Democrat:

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) signaled that nearly any candidate in the 2024 field, of either party, would be an “upgrade” over another term for former President Trump. “I’d be happy to support virtually any one of the Republicans — maybe not Vivek [Ramaswamy] — but the others that are running would be acceptable to me, and I’d be happy to vote for them,” the retiring senator said Friday in an interview with CBS’s Norah O’Donnell. “I’d be happy to vote for a number of the Democrats too,” he continued. “It would be an upgrade, in my opinion, from Donald Trump and perhaps also from Joe Biden.”

His dislike of Ramaswamy is linked to his support for Trump, not Ramaswamy's ideas.

It's all about Trump.

Which tells us a lot about Romney: It doesn't matter to him that Trump, for all his personality issues, gave the U.S. a growing economy and a bright future, which was cut short by COVID lockdowns and then the rigged election of senile Joe Biden from his basement.

Biden has made a hash of the economy, destroying Americans' incomes, jobs, credit, savings, retirements, and Romney doesn't care. He's not only harmed millions of Americans economically, he's made the U.S. a figure of fun abroad. For all Romney's neo-con instincts, you'd think he would be against America as a global laughingstock, famous for its Afghanistan pullout, its failure to stop Russia in Ukraine, its begging Venezuela to pump oil for us, and its inability to get its hostages held by Hamas home in a growing crisis starting to resemble the 1979 Iran hostage crisis.

That doesn't bother Romney at all. The only thing that bothers him is that Trump was mean to him and that wounded his big fat ego so he'd gladly elect another Democrat to Get Trump.

What a selfish, petty, vindictive little man, a man of no principles, no ideas, a truly unfit person for higher office who spent most of his time in the Senate obstructing President Trump and voting for his impeachment. He hates Trump and he obviously hates those voters who support him, which was obvious enough in one of his earlier campaign statements about people he "can't help."

This is one bitter wretch, still upset he never won the trust of the people the way Trump did and willing to collaborate with Democrats and their agenda to feel the revenge he wants to feel. Never mind about the country. It's all about him.

What a disgusting person. He can't leave public life soon enough. Given how unpopular he is now, the Trump team might even use his venal selfishness as a campaign ad.

Don't let the doorknob hit you in the butt on the way out, Mitt.

Image: Mark Taylor, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0