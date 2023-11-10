Potemkin San Francisco sweeps its bums out of sight ahead of China potentate Xi Jinping's APEC visit

So the City of San Francisco can clean up its act ... when it wants to.

And now that it's going to be hosting luminaries such as China's Xi Jinping, suddenly, the place isn't a homeless, drug-addicted, shoplifting-plagued, assault-and-robbery dump any more.

Funny how that happens.

https://t.co/Cbr4rU8I9e



So San Francisco decides to roll out the red carpet for Pres Xi Jinping by cleaning up years of crime and grime in a matter of days. If it’s that freaking easy to do, why not do it for American citizens and taxpayers instead of a communist Chinese… — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) November 10, 2023

So they could have cleaned it up all along, but they didn't -- because the only people who were affected by the disaster were mere taxpayers who lived there, major retailers and restaurants, and ordinary tourists who just wanted to give the city their money so they could see the place.

That was too much to ask. But let China's Chairman of the Community Party of China, Xi Jinping, with all his communist-regime police-state security apparat drop by, and all of a sudden, the place has become Potemkin Village II.

You remember the story of that, don't you?

According to Wikipedia:

The term comes from stories of a fake portable village built by Grigory Potemkin, former lover of Empress Catherine II, solely to impress the Empress during her journey to Crimea in 1787.[1] Modern historians agree that accounts of this portable village are exaggerated. The original story was that Potemkin erected phony portable settlements along the banks of the Dnieper River in order to impress the Russian Empress and foreign guests. The structures would be disassembled after she passed, and re-assembled farther along her route to be seen again.

And so it will be with San Francisco, which, for a few days, will be a non-dump, just so Xi won't have to step in human excrement and get spare-changed by a smelly, drug-addicted, bum.

San Francisco's mayor, London Breed, would have you think it was an exciting thing. Here she is with a few beleaguered businesses -- hotels and the like -- saying how great it is going to be.

The countdown begins.⌛️Starting Saturday, San Francisco will welcome delegates from all over the world for APEC. San Francisco is known for innovation, vibrancy, and resilience, and we are ready to welcome visitors to our dynamic City. Visit https://t.co/wJHkXcMf4h for updates. pic.twitter.com/o6FKTPoy2C — London Breed (@LondonBreed) November 10, 2023

Of course they do. Their guests won't get mugged in the parking garage or treated to the sight of dirty needles and used toilet paper as they step in and out of the hotels. Why wouldn't those guys be happy? They haven't seen that kind of cleanup in years.

The Chronicle, based on its headline, seems to be going along with Breed, not noticing the newly erected Potemkin Village dynamic any more than Breed does, but they are of course gaslighting the matter, hoping you just see the Potemkin mansions and think nothing's amiss..

But the locals do see what is going on -- and aren't impressed.

‘They just said we had to go’: S.F. clears homeless hot spots ahead of APEC https://t.co/apUljeifBT — Kevin Fagan (@KevinChron) November 9, 2023

There's something very funny about San Francisco city leaders magically unlocking the power to clear drug addict encampments because they want to impress Xi Jinping on his visit



‘They just said we had to go’: S.F. clears homeless hot spots ahead of APEC https://t.co/IStk5FyPZ6 — skepticalifornia (@skepticaliblog) November 9, 2023

Sunset District: WOW…it’s as if the APEC shuffle loaded the homeless on the N Judah and told them to get off at the end of the line. Went to breakfast at Java Beach and thought this guy was not alive. I shouted asking if I could help or call for help. He raised his head, said… pic.twitter.com/HmDsQrJOzP — Bird (@Bird36640180) November 9, 2023

What has happened to the Marina? pic.twitter.com/d9LzzWAv15 — The Marina Times ⛵️🗞️ (@TheMarinaTimes) November 10, 2023

Here's one of the best tweets, from one of the lonely conservative representatives in the California statehouse, Kevin Kiley, who knows the score:

"San Francisco had the air this week of teenagers frantically cleaning up after a house party with their parents on the way home."



The city's hasty "makeover" for next week's APEC conference of world leaders is beyond parody. The "beautification efforts" to welcome the likes of… pic.twitter.com/IwAZhUzJeb — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) November 10, 2023

Why, exactly, is this city able to clean up the smell and mess and 'unsafe camping' of the bums on its city streets when a Chinese potentate visits, but not for every day so that citizens don't have to step in the poop, buy a new car window, file a useless police report, and fight off the muggers?

Couldn't they do this every day, since they were able to take care of this matter in a couple of days? Couldn't the bums have been sent packing to where they came from, instead of shifted to the end of the Judah line or stuffed into the Marina?

What it goes to show is that this is a city ruled by powerful special interests -- tech barons looking for property prices to fall as citizens move away; Big Labor, government- and foundation-bankrolled NGOs from the poverty-industrial complex who see their job as perpetuating homelessness and drug addition, the better to keep the funds flowing; the illegals lobby; and the Sorosian criminal-justice "reform" lobbies. Oh and don't discount that there's not a China lobby there, too. The city is, after all, making the city nice for Xi.

That's who runs that city and that's why they aren't about to clean it up except if Xi Jinping is paying a royal visit.

They know how to clean this place up and can do it in a couple days. They just don't. Citizens and taxpayers, see, just aren't important enough.

Image: Twitter screen shot