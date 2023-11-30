Piers Morgan quizzes Kyle Rittenhouse on how it ‘feels’ to be a killer

An asinine question deserves an asinine response, but Kyle Rittenhouse is apparently more gracious than I am.

Yesterday, Rittenhouse joined Piers Morgan for a televised interview, and at one point Morgan posed this statement/question: “You’ve killed two human beings and wounded a third, I just wonder how that feels?”

If it were me, I would have responded with the ol’ “communists aren’t people, they’re property of the state” quip; but like I said, Rittenhouse is more gracious than I, so he politely told Morgan the question was inappropriate, before ultimately answering it, iterating the psychological trauma he continually feels as a result of the events that night in Kenosha.

But Morgan didn’t actually want to know how he felt, he just wanted to be… Piers: obnoxious, stupid, pseudo-superior, and left.

‘It seems to me, your emotions are more about you and your trauma, because your life was being threatened, and that side of it, rather than—the question I’m asking, which is simply on a human level, how do you feel about being so young and yet having on the record for the rest of your life now that you took the lives of two people regardless of the circumstances.’

I’m sorry, did Piers not just ask how Rittenhouse was feeling? How else would Rittenhouse respond except from his perspective and to share his feelings? Are we living in the Twilight Zone? How is this man still largely considered a legitimate pundit?

Furthermore, the first man shot by Rittenhouse was a convicted pedophile, and as far as I’m concerned, Rittenhouse finished what the state failed to do. Here’s this, from NPR:

The paper reported that Rosenbaum … had spent most of his adult life in prison starting at age 18 for sexual conduct with five preteen boys.

“Sexual conduct” with prepubescent boys? Sounds a little euphemistic, or like a more politically correct way to describe what is actually child sex assault and molestation. Why is Piers so concerned with the defense of a man who stole the innocence of multiple children, and by my estimation, whose actions warrant a death sentence? On a completely unrelated note, the image below is a photo of Piers in his younger days enjoying the company of a dear friend:

Does Piers insist abortionists answer this question too? What about warmongering politicians? Obama with his love for drone strikes? “Healthcare” professionals that engage in medical homicide, or euthanasia? How about those who pushed the Covid jab?

No, he doesn’t, and it’s not surprising. The Eurotrash jester just got a little trashier.

