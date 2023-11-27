Paris mayor announces her departure from X because… it’s a ‘sewer’

As Paris’s mayor Anne Hidalgo said, “I refuse to endorse this evil scheme.”

Don’t get it confused though, she wasn’t relinquishing her allegiance to the World Economic Forum and its agenda, she wasn’t renouncing her belief that baby murder is something to be celebrated, she wasn’t abandoning the elitism that squashes the very people she’s supposed to serve, she wasn’t finally coming around to the idea that open border policies sow and reap chaos—Hidalgo was talking about X, formerly Twitter, because of free(r) speech, and today, she announced her departure from the platform. From Reuters via Yahoo:

‘This platform and its owner intentionally exacerbates tensions and conflicts,’ Hidalgo said in lengthy posts in English and French, citing manipulation, disinformation, antisemitism and attacks on scientists, climatologists, women and liberals.

If Elon Musk and his site are guilty of inflaming civic discord, then what’s that say for Hidalgo and her leftist colleagues?

A little over a week ago, a group of migrants went on a fatal stabbing spree—now, it wasn’t Paris, but the attackers were new migrants whose desire to murder “white people” was vocalized; I wrote a blog on it here. (Seems like real attacks are a greater threat to the safety and wellbeing of a person than online trolls.)

How about this, from The Guardian:

Antisemitic acts have ‘exploded’ in France since 7 October, interior minister says France has recorded more than a thousand antisemitic acts since the deadly 7 October attack by Hamas gunmen on Israel, the interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, has said. ‘The number of antisemitic acts has exploded,’ he told France 2 television, adding that 486 people had been arrested for such offences, including 102 foreigners. … Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said on Sunday that there had been 257 antisemitic acts in the Paris region alone, and 90 arrests.

But here’s where it gets hilarious, and makes you question whether or not we’re living in the Twilight Zone or a new Truman Show social experiment.

Hidalgo denigrated Musk’s social networking site as a “gigantic global sewer” that was “destroying our democracies” by allowing a free(r) flow of information… but forgets she’s the mayor of a city known for its sewer rats, all while acting in opposition to the will of the people whose interests she’s supposed to represent? Under the “leadership” of Hidalgo, the rat problem spiraled out of control, and she eventually surrendered, appealing to Parisians for a “peaceful state of coexistence” between human and rodent. Furthermore, the 2024 Olympics, which are set to be held in Paris, have been called into question, because of waterways contaminated by… yep, you guessed it, sewage and bacterial contamination.

Image generated by AI.