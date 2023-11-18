Not celebrating Christmas 2023 in Muslim Bethlehem

For those Christians who were optimistically hoping to celebrate Christmas 2023 in Muslim-occupied Bethlehem, which Christians believe is the birthplace of Jesus, the founder of their religion, cancel your plans. Bethlehem is canceling Christmas.

The reason is the general situation in Palestine; people are not really into any celebration, they are sad, angry and upset; our people in Gaza are being massacred and killed in cold blood. Therefore, it is not appropriate at all to have such festivities while there is a massacre happening in Gaza and attacks in the West Bank.

Yeah, that will happen when "our people" slaughter over 1400 people at a music festival and adjacent villages in neighboring Israel -- Jewish and even Bedouin and Muslim Israelis, who were the innocent initial victims, fight back.

It is telling that this heroic resistance evokes feelings of "sad, angry and upset" among the coreligionists of the initiating terrorists indicating the Muslim residents of Bethlehem therefore approve of the terrorism -- the barbaric slaughter of innocents.

And so, Bethlehem's Muslim workers are removing the festive lights, trees, and other decorations characterizing the Christian holiday which they had begun hopefully installing. Christmas tourism in this once Christian majority now Muslim-dominated village is a mainstay of its economy.

If Bethlehem further declines, who will the residents blame? Hmmm! TikTok?

Other than that, hopefully those who will now change their holiday plans to celebrate elsewhere will nevertheless have a joyous holiday.

Image: Ray in Manila