New NBC poll finds 22% of voting Democrat women are ‘single-issue voters’ when it comes time to abortion

Four days ago, NBC News released the findings of a brand new poll, and here’s the lede:

Latest NBC News poll finds protecting democracy and abortion are top of mind for single-issue voters.

Right off the bat, we’re reminded that a significant number of voters still don’t understand the American political system—suprise, surprise—but more relevantly for this blog, we learn that according to the current attitudes, abortion is a “single-issue” sticking point for a number of voters. From journalist Bridget Bowman on the findings:

The poll also finds that the highest share of single-issue women voters (22%) say abortion is their top issue.

According to Bowman, the poll has an “overall margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points” which means that number could range from 18.9% up to 25.1%. Now, coincidentally (but not really), “22%” is almost the exact same number of women who will procure an abortion in their lifetime—and, according to data gathered by researchers at the Guttmacher Institute (abortion industry’s research apparatus):

‘Despite recent declines in abortion, it is still a common procedure, and nearly one in four U.S. women will have an abortion in her lifetime,’ says Rachel Jones, lead author of the analysis.

So, I’d suspect that poll is pretty accurate, and here’s why: regardless of opinion, or how someone feels about something, reality is what it is. (This is summed up by the “facts don’t care about your feelings” quip.) Abortion is a seriously psychologically-traumatic event, despite the pro-abortion movement’s insistence that it’s not; therefore it’s completely logical that women—a majority of whom are governed by their emotional faculties—in a post-abortive state, would do everything they can to justify their choice to end the life of their own unborn baby.

This is also evidenced by the fact that when post-abortive women are confronted with opposition, they routinely become unhinged—only in the “safe space” of a pro-abortion crowd can they calmly articulate that what they did was the right and better choice—and what does rabid, sputtering behavior convey? It communicates that they’re not trying to convince us, but themselves.

Image generated by AI.