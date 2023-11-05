New House Speaker hated for his Christian beliefs

New House Speaker Mike Johnson has come under increasing fire from Democrats and assorted other reprobates, largely due to his strong Christian beliefs.

The New York Times. in a straight news article, huffed:

The new House speaker has put his faith at the center of his political career, and aligned himself with a newer cohort of conservative Christianity that some describe as Christian nationalism.

The paper added, apparently incredulously:

But the little-known speaker of the House has made clear that his faith is the most important thing to know about him, and in previous interviews, he has said he believes "the founders wanted to protect the church from an encroaching state, not the other way around."

Which is an inarguable fact. The Founders did not want a “state religion.” The Constitution is a document listing all the things the federal government (state) cannot do to the people or other entities, not the other way around.

The Gray Lady also noted that, according to a review of his appearances on talk shows and podcasts, as well as legislative speeches and writings over the past two decades:

Mr. Johnson, a lawyer and a member of the Louisiana Legislature before his election to Congress, has been driven by a belief that Christianity is under attack and that Christian faith needs to be elevated in the public discourse.

Well, duh. Christianity is figuratively and literally under attack around much of the globe. In the U.S. and Western Europe, churches are going dark at an alarming rate, many being replaced by mosques. Devout Christians are being made to feel uncomfortable, at best, in campuses across the fruited plain, and are rarer than unicorns in many college offices and newsrooms.

Alternet’s Thom Hartmann knowingly says of Johnson:

...his shtick is about power, not Christian religion.

And then he embarks on this well-reasoned and rational assessment:

Religious charlatans like Speaker Mike Johnson, exploiting a basic human urge to know the unknowable, to touch the mystery of life, are the most despicable of all the various types of con men on Earth. And the most dangerous. For them, it’s rarely about religion: instead, it’s all about controlling others and acquiring wealth and power for themselves. Which is why more people have been murdered in the name of religion than any other single cause.

Which is a complete lie unless that religion is Marxism-Communism, which killed well over 100 million people in the twentieth century alone. Hitler, Stalin, Mao, and Pol Pot were not exactly devoutly religious. In fact, they hated religion. It was a threat to their power, and they wanted to be worshipped above all. They wouldn’t countenance any other gods competing with them.

When the era of Communist rule began in Russia in 1917, religion was seen as a hindrance to a thriving socialist society.

Karl Marx, coauthor of the The Communist Manifesto, declared, “Communism begins where atheism begins.”

Joseph Stalin, the second leader of the Soviet Union, tried to enforce militant atheism on the republic. The new “socialist man,” Stalin argued, was an atheist one, free of the religious chains that had helped to bind him to class oppression. (“Oppression?” Sound familiar?)

And Hitler hated Christianity and Judaism. Stalin and Hitler slaughtered tens of millions between the two of them. Mao, whose only religion was, fittingly, Maoism, outdid Hitler and Stalin, and was responsible for the deaths of somewhere between 40 and 80 million people. (Though, according to that august fountain of truth, Wikipedia, the hardened Communist was simply a “controversial” figure who “is regarded as one of the most important and influential individuals in the twentieth century,” was a “poet” and “visionary,” and drove “imperialism out of China.”

Well, I’m sure he was “influential” to the families of the scores of millions he killed.

Ironically, Thommy Hartmann and the preposterously biased folks at Alternet are apparently unaware that the pursuit of wealth, power and control perfectly describes the M.O. of Democrats, leftists and many “progressives” like themselves. And the fact that Johnson is anything but wealthy.

“Progressives” incessantly warn us about “Islamophobia,” but think nothing of mocking Christians. Yet, though it may be hard for them to believe, many Americans do have deep and meaningful religious convictions. Even Christians.

Memo to the New York Times, this is what the Founders had to say about religion and the state:

“No provision in our Constitution ought to be dearer to man than that which protects the rights of conscience against the enterprises of the civil authority.”—Thomas Jefferson “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”—John Adams “Virtue, morality, and religion. This is the armor, my friend, and this alone that renders us invincible. If we lose these, we are conquered, fallen indeed. So long as our manners and principles remain sound, there is no danger.”—Patrick Henry “It is when a people forget God that tyrants forge their chains.”—Patrick Henry “Rebellion to tyrants is obedience to God.”—Benjamin Franklin

Ideas like these are largely why self-and-others-hating leftists increasingly detest the Founders. And the values on which this nation was founded. And tradition. And anything older than they are.

So, go ahead and savage Speaker Johnson, leftists. Detest him for his Biblical worldview. After all, he may prefer “O Holy Night” and “Little Drummer Boy” to “Feliz Navidad” and “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.” Troglodyte!

But I suspect “liberals” hate him more because he doesn’t believe abortion is a sacred right…or that women have penises. And that he does believe in Heaven.

I mean, if people like Johnson ascend to power, what will become of the republic?

Image: Office of Speaker Mike Johnson, via Wikipedia // public domain