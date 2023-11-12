More than half of Americans view those court gag orders against Trump as a First Amendment violation -Daily Mail/TIPP poll

What kind of a nation slaps a gag order onto its leading presidential frontrunner in its coming election over his criticism of the court's conflicts of interest?

According to normal people, a tinpot regime, which is how a majority of the American public sees it, according to a new Daily Mail/TIPP poll:

Americans by wide margins say gag orders imposed by judges against Donald Trump violate the former president's right to free speech, a DailyMail.com/TIPP Poll shows. Fully 56 percent of voters say orders barring Trump from commenting on the cases against him undermine his first-amendment guarantees, our survey reveals. Another 32 percent said the orders did not infringe his rights, while 12 percent said they were not sure. Our exclusive poll of more than 1,000 US adults comes as Trump, his lawyers, and voters grapple with the implications of curtailing the speech of a prominent politician.

Even Democrats agree that something skeevy is going on. And more than 1,000 U.S. adults were aske -- by the most reliable pollsterr in the U.S.

This is the kind of thing we see going on in Nicolas Maduro's Venezuela, where the same kind of shutdown effort is going on against its dissident leaders, or in Vlad Putin's Russia, where any opponent of the regime is promptly dispensed with through the corrupted legal apparatus.

We see it here, too. And done by a judges with the worst bias, one with a bona fide communist background, having been raised among people with these values.

Trump has criticized the courts for being biased with one of the first officers of one of these courts apparently being unusually close to Democrat leadership.

Trump can't level criticism about that? Nothing to see here, move along?

The court does not want us to see these kinds of things, even though everyone can see them and they could indicate that this is no fair trial.

It's as disgusting an abuse of power as anything we have ever seen in a bottom-of-the barrel third world country.

Now the voters are letting the pollsters know that the act played is not going over well and the voters have no intention of being played.

It highlights that a true violation of Trump's First Amendment rights is going on here and these trials need to be shut down for that alone.

In the meantime, it needs to be stated time and again that there are conflicts of interest in these courts, the public needs to know about them, and if Trump can't speak, then it's up to us to do it for him.

Shut this whole tinpot claptrap regime and its first-principles violating court officers down and take action to ensure these would-be election-manipulators never get power again.

