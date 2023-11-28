Media highlights the plight of small farmers, but ignores the culprits

I am amazed at the genius of the media and other Democrats every day. By all appearances, it seems like they genuinely think if ordinary people are forced to give up our gas-powered vehicles, equipment, and appliances, that we can save small farmers from storms, floods, and droughts. From a recent article out at AP:

Justin Ralph estimates he’s made about 200 trips delivering grain from the fields he farms with his brother and uncle this year. They’re accustomed to using their four semi-trucks to take the harvest from a total of about 800 acres each of corn, soybeans and wheat to market. What they’re not used to are the distances they’ve had to drive the past couple years, a consequence of bad weather that’s only expected to increase in their area as a result of climate change. They used to take advantage of a grain elevator in Mayfield, Kentucky — a massive facility that bought and stored millions of bushels of grain from farmers. But it was destroyed in the 2021 tornado outbreak that killed dozens of people and leveled entire parts of the town, and the company that ran it shut down. Now, instead of driving ten minutes, they sometimes travel an hour or more.

It is as if these people think the earth never had any climate catastrophes before humans used natural resources to greatly improve our quality and length of life.

Here are some things that truly harm and destroy small farmers:

Energy policies that jack up the cost of diesel, fertilizer, and most things farmers use.

The elimination of gas-combustion engines. If Democrats are successful in getting rid of gas-combustion engines, it will bankrupt small farmers to have their gas equipment become worthless, and they’ll have to replace their reliable machines with inefficient, expensive, and sub-par options powered by the flammable pollutant lithium—small rural banks that finance small farmers would also be destroyed, because much of their collateral would become worthless.

Rich “farmers” like Bill Gates, a green pusher, would be able to pick up small farms on the cheap.

Policies to tax methane. If environmentalists ever get their way to tax “cow farts” it would also greatly harm small farmers which would raise prices, and harm the poor.

Here are some things that have greatly helped small farmers:

The invention of the gas-combustion engine, which replaced farming by hand and oxen—this maximized efficiency.

CO2 is crucial for crop health, and rising amounts have made plants thrive.

Fertilizer made from oil increases yield.

From the 1860s until the 1930s, farmers harvested around 26 bushels per acre; in 2020, the yield on corn per acre was 203 bushels, or around eight times the yield in the 1860s to 1930s. That sure helps small farmers.

So, if you want to help small farmers survive, vote Republican so they can keep their gas combustion engines instead of going bankrupt.

And remember, there is no correlation between temperatures, storms, and the number of vehicles on the road. Over the last 160 years the temperatures in the world have gone both up and down, with a minor one to two degree overall rise. Meanwhile we have gone from zero vehicles with gas combustion engines to around 1.5 billion. And it is a simple scientific concept, that if there is zero correlation, one can’t assume causation.

Democrats claim they are the party of science but there is no scientific data to support their radical, destructive agenda. It is all about transferring power and money away from we the people to the government and the green pushers.

Don’t give in to the propaganda that politicians, bureaucrats, and others can control temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity and achieve an unrealistic goal of net zero. Facts have never been important to these power-hungry people.

Image generated by AI.