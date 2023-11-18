Mayor Adams singing the 'sanctuary city blues'

Mayor Eric Adams just announced budget cuts, as we read in news reports:

New York City’s expansion of universal pre-k, some trash pickup, and library services have been slashed as part of Mayor Eric Adams’ “extremely painful” cuts in a newly-announced budget modification that looks to trim the city’s spending. Every agency will see 5% budget reductions this month, the mayor’s budget officials said, as the city faces slower tax revenue growth. Sources also told THE CITY there will be further cuts in a January 2024 modification. Adams has warned residents for months of worsening budget cuts, but did not speak directly on Thursday about the latest changes. Instead, his budget officials briefed reporters virtually on the condition that they not be quoted directly. Of the cuts, the mayor had said Tuesday, “it’s going to hurt, it’s going to hurt a lot.” The modified budget reflects increased costs and spending since last winter’s projections, which caused a $7 billion deficit -- forcing more cuts.

As a wise man said, cutting budgets and services is something that rhymes with witch. It's always tough to tell voters that their taxes are not enough to pay the bills. This is more true in blue cities where so many people simply don’t pay anything.

The mayor is blaming the migrants, the thousands who decided to listen to those who sing messages of love and welcome. I don't doubt that taking care of 143,000 newcomers will turn a budget upside down.

My guess is that there is more here than the newcomer blues. In other words, COVID funding is fading away and taxpayers are watching the Yankees on cable TV in Florida.

It’s going to take a lot more than a new version of “I love New York” to straighten out this mess.

