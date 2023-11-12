Maybe the FBI should be viewed properly as partisan swamp creatures

It has been clear for a long time that the FBI has become a rogue agency that is willing to target political enemies while protecting many Democrats no matter how many crimes they commit.

They also consistently cover up for the crimes of FBI bureaucrats themselves, along with bureaucrats from other federal agencies. They treat criminals in the government softly while targeting private citizens and political opponents.

In 2016, many employees of the FBI were targeting Trump for defeat, while supporting Hillary Clinton. Some committed perjury by lying to the FISA court in order to illegally spy on people surrounding President Trump.

No one went to jail for this perjury and illegal spying.

Instead of cooperating with an investigation into the illegal spying, the FBI resorted to more illegal spying on Congress itself.