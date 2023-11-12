Maybe the FBI should be viewed properly as partisan swamp creatures
It has been clear for a long time that the FBI has become a rogue agency that is willing to target political enemies while protecting many Democrats no matter how many crimes they commit.
They also consistently cover up for the crimes of FBI bureaucrats themselves, along with bureaucrats from other federal agencies. They treat criminals in the government softly while targeting private citizens and political opponents.
When the Justice Department Spied on Congress
How officials snooped on staffers investigating Justice’s press leaks and investigations.
The Justice Department’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation is the fiasco that keeps on giving, and look no further than this week’s revelations of abuse of power. The latest news is that Justice snooped on the Congressional investigators who dared to conduct oversight of its snooping on the 2016 Trump campaign.
FBI improperly used Section 702 surveillance powers on US senator
The FBI improperly used surveillance powers to conduct searches for information on a U.S. senator, a state lawmaker and a state judge, according to court records released Friday as part of a public records request.
The CIA, and DHS also illegally spied and it appears that none of these swamp creatures have been prosecuted, either.
A government watchdog agency revealed in February that the CIA has been conducting bulk surveillance of Americans in violation of that agency’s charter forbidding domestic spying. In March, we learned that a component of the Department of Homeland Security is scooping up Americans’ personal financial transactions in the form of money transfers.
The Obama administration routinely spied on thousands of Americans and again no one was punished with jail. They were above the law.
Report: Obama era NSA admits to years of illegal searches on Americans
When James Clapper was asked about the illegal spying he lied. Then to cover up for his lie he said it really wasn't a lie. He just didn't understand the question. There seem to be a lot of criminals within the government who don't understand questions or who just can't recall.
James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence, denied Tuesday that he lied to Congress when he falsely testified during the Obama administration that the government does “not wittingly” collect the telephone records of millions of Americans.
“I didn’t lie, I made a big mistake, and I just simply didn’t understand what I was being asked about,”
The supposedly intelligent James Comey couldn't remember much when he was asked questions about the illegal spying.
Rep. Jim Jordan: Comey Said 245 Times "Don't Remember, Don't Recall, Don't Know"
Hillary Clinton said under penalty of perjury that she has no recollection of key details about her use of a private email server in 21 of 25 questions posed in a lawsuit filed by the conservative group Judicial Watch
Barack Obama’s War on a Free Press
In addition to its vendetta against whistleblowers, Obama’s administration waged a robust campaign to harass and intimidate journalists, even mainstream journalists, who utilized leaked material. In May 2013, the Justice Department seized the records of phone lines that Associated Press employees used.
The FBI protected Joe Biden from investigations.
Dozens of FBI sources gave ‘criminal information’ on Bidens that DOJ tried to discredit as ‘foreign disinformation’: Grassley
To summarize, Democrats like Biden and Hillary can be as corrupt as they want and the Justice Department will cover up for them, but if you are a Republican, a caring parent, a traditional Catholic, pro-life, or challenge elections you are in big trouble.
It would be great to believe most people at the FBI and Justice Department are unbiased and just doing their jobs but if that is the case, why don't they call out the absolute corruption.
