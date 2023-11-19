Mark Levin delivers a warning for Israel and for America about Antony Blinken

Antony Blinken, our current Secretary of State, appears to be an unimpressive man. My most vivid memory of him is of him being excoriated by a Chinese official and sitting there and taking it. Blinken is also a genetically Jewish person who likes to talk about the fact that he is related by blood or marriage to people who survived the Holocaust. More significantly, though, Blinken is a leftist, and that is his true faith. That faith explains why, as Mark Levin writes, Blinken’s allegiance isn’t to America’s security or the survival of the world’s only Jewish state. Instead, he’s all in for Iran and its satellites, including the violent, blood-thirsty people who call themselves “Palestinians.”

Yesterday, Mark Levin posted a very long tweet in which he called out Blinken’s long-standing hostility to Israel and his continued allegiance to Obama’s plan to raise up Iran as the most powerful nation in the Middle East. Iran, of course, has been at war with America since 1979, openly announces its plans for the mass genocide of Jews inside and outside of Israel, and foments and pays for most of the world’s anti-Western, anti-Christian, and anti-Jewish terrorism.

Here’s the tweet, along with my somewhat simpler version of the very densely packed ideas Levin includes within it:

It is crystal clear now that Blinken is exploiting the war against Israel to destroy the existing state of Israel by using pressure, threats, blackmail, leaks, the media, diplomatic backstabbing, the Arab states, the EU, and the…

Although many have forgotten, Blinken worked as Deputy Secretary of State for Obama. Already then, Sen. John McCain knew that Blinken was a dangerous man whose foreign policy was invariably antithetical to the well-being of America and her allies. He excoriated his values and ineptitude:

Additionally, as I noted above, there was Blinken's famous "deer in the headlights" moment when the Chinese foreign minister abused him to his face:

Blinken has been at Biden’s right hand for the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the war in Ukraine, the sanctions lifted from and the hundreds of millions of dollars made available to Iran, and the anti-Israel foreign policy that emboldened Hamas’s murderous attack on October 7. In an email to antisemitic, anti-Israel State Department employees, Blinken reiterated his belief that the Gazastinians, whose charter calls for Israel’s extinction and the genocide of her people, deserve a country and that this remains his highest priority. He is also behind the push to stop Israel from destroying Hamas, which will allow the organization to regroup and continue its war against Israeli civilians.

Ultimately, Blinken is on board with Obama’s vision of a Middle Eastern realignment, one that sees Iran—anti-American, genocidal, antisemitic, anti-Christian, homophobic, misogynistic Iran—as America’s biggest ally and the dominant force in the region. This Harvard-educated leftist who, like George Soros, hauls out the Holocaust whenever he’s attacked but whose behavior reveals a deep and abiding hatred of the Jewish people, is a danger to the Middle East and America. He embraces the enemies of Western civilization and turns his back on America’s allies and all behind a deceptively meek exterior that implies a powerless figure.

Levin issues a stark warning at the end of his long tweet:

The question is, how long will this go on before Blinken is stopped? Where are the House Republican committee chairmen? Where are the Senate Republicans? Where are conservative think-tanks? Where are the conservative media? I understand that the Democrat Party media and the Democrat Party are worse than useless. In fact, they are colluders and propagandists for this, from Thomas Friedman at the New York Times to Jamie Raskin in the House. But if there is not an organized pushback immediately, a relentless and public demand for accountability and transparency, and the targeting of Blinken for impeachment (successful or not), evil to prevail. Never forget all the disasters the Biden whisperer has unleashed in a mere 3-years running American foreign policy, and the death, inhumanity, and impoverishment he has imposed on one region and society after another.

