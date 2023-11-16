‘Man’ arrested in death of hockey player, and Jewish protester ‘fell and hit his head’

The media had an exceptionally disingenuous week protecting the bad guys.

By now, we’ve probably all seen the video that, at the time, unwittingly recorded hockey player Adam Johnson’s dying moments—on October 28th, Johnson was slashed across the neck by an opponent’s skate during a game and bled out on the ice.

Immediately, the narrative pushed by the media and the establishment was that what happened was a tragic and “freak” accident… but Matt Petgrave, the player wearing the skates that slit Johnson’s throat, has a history of dirty play, racking up “the most penalty minutes” in the 2022–2023 season. And, if you did watch the video, it sure looks like an intentional skated “kung-fu” kick to Johnson’s throat.

Now though, there’s been a development; according to the media police have arrested “a man” in connection with Johnson’s death.

Screenshot of headlines regarding the arrest.

A man?? What man? Well, we don’t know, because the cops aren’t saying, and the investigative journalists who so quickly determined the incident a freak accident, haven’t yet been able to identify the “man” taken into custody.

So why was the immediate response of the media to launch a PR campaign on behalf of Petgrave, and then fail to identify the “man” arrested? Because as we all know, the media reliably protects the bad guys.

Exhibit Two, from CNN:

Arrest made in death of Jewish protester who fell and hit his head A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Jewish protester who fell and hit his head during Israel-Hamas protests in Southern California earlier this month, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday.

The story is of course about Paul Kessler, the LA man counter-protesting a pro-Hamas demonstration who was reportedly bashed over the head with a megaphone and assaulted before he “fell and hit his head.”

Reminds me of this:

If the media has taught us anything, it’s that “villain privilege” is a thing, and if you’re a bad guy, then you can count on the media to be right there for you to protect you at all costs.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.