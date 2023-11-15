Looking at the hugely successful pro-Israel rally in D.C., AFT’s Randi Weingarten beclowns herself

Yesterday, almost 300,000 people were in Washington, D.C., to support Israel in its fight against the unrelieved evil that is Hamas. It was such an overwhelming turnout that the Washington Post had no option but to try to bury the story in its print edition lest it give people ideas. But teachers’ union boss Randi Weingarten did notice the rally, and she came out with one of the most strikingly ignorant pronouncements imaginable from a Jewish woman who claims to be “deeply religious.”

The rally was big. Although some potential attendees did not make it to D.C. because antisemitic bus drivers staged a sick-out to prevent them from traveling there, almost 300,000 people did show up to exercise their First Amendment rights. Unlike the pro-Hamas marches that were filled with covert and overt calls for a new Jewish genocide, the pro-Israel rally was distinguished by civility:

This is what a peaceful protest looks like:

Thousands gathered in Washington, D.C. today to rally in support of Israel and to bring home the people held hostage by Hamas.@ChayaRaichik10 | @libsoftiktok | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/MWXCdX7Ajk — FRONTLINES (@FrontlinesTPUSA) November 15, 2023

Over 290,000 people attend #MarchForIsrael Rally in Washington.



BBC & NY Times probably: A pro-Israel march in Washington D.C. attracted only 45 marchers, relying on Gaza Health Ministry estimates. pic.twitter.com/Uf35sVHvu9 — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) November 15, 2023

Notably, people were also grateful for law enforcement:

My mother’s friend asked a police officer in Washington how he found the crowd today.



His response:



“I got a careers worth of thank yous in one shift today!”



מי כעמך ישראל — Yaakov Langer (@jacklanger) November 15, 2023

Indeed, the rally was so successful that the Washington Post had no choice but to bury it:

290,000 people marched in support of Israel yesterday and the Washington Post buried it in their metro section. pic.twitter.com/MV88dLvuK8 — John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) November 15, 2023

Naturally, because this was a Jewish-themed rally, some attendees prayed:

Outside the White House this moment pic.twitter.com/6tT0rI67dM — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 14, 2023

If you know anything at all about Judaism—and, theoretically, someone Jewish would—there are a lot of giveaways that the men in the video above are Orthodox Jews. It’s not just the kippahs or yarmulkes (i.e., skullcaps) they’re wearing. Even less religious Jewish men, along with feminists and lesbians, wear those.

Instead, the first hint that we’re looking at more conservative Jews is that almost all are wearing white tallits (i.e., the prayer shawl) with blue or black stripes. Wearing this cloth is a Biblical instruction direct from God, who tells Jews to wear a garment with fringes on the corner to help them remember all of God’s commandments. Orthodox and conservative Jews wear white tallits with blue or black stripes and are eventually buried in them. Leftist Jews wear New Age tallits, including gay pride versions. I doubt they wear them to the grave.

But the real giveaway that we’re looking at an Orthodox Jewish crowd is how many of the men are using tefillin (aka phylacteries). These are two black leather boxes that are carefully strapped to the body, one on the head and one on the arm. The boxes contain passages from the Torah (i.e., the Jewish Bible) so that the men praying carry God’s word with them. Reform Jews never wear tefillin unless they’re ardent feminists making a point not about faith but about feminism.

One of the things to know about conservative Judaism, especially Orthodoxy, is that men and women pray separately. The above scene of men at prayer does not mean that there are no women around. It just means that the women are not praying with the men.

Image: Randi Weingarten by AFGE. CC BY 2.0.

All of this gets us to Randi Weingarten, a childless lesbian who has a huge impact on your children. Since 2008, she has headed the American Federation of Teachers, one of America’s most powerful teachers’ unions and an economic mainstay of the Democrat party. She’s also, in her own words, “deeply religious.” To that end, she’s married to a female rabbi and is “a member of Congregation Beth Simchat Torah, a New York synagogue that focuses on gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender Jews,” where her wife is the “spiritual leader.”

Before you think these credentials mean that Weingarten is actually religious, let me explain how LGBTQ+ synagogues work. These institutions drape themselves in the garments of religion. They have a “Bimah,” or elevated platform from which the Torah is read and behind which the Torah scrolls are kept.

Every week, attendees wearing kippahs get to hear the Torah read and the rabbi give a sermon. The participants say the prayers and, quite proudly, observe the High Holy Days. Barring the Gay Pride garments and the men in women’s clothes (a grave sin, according to the Bible), they look like Jewish worshippers and, outside of the synagogue, they love throwing around Yiddish words.

However, this is a Potemkin faith village, for behind it there is a complete rejection of Biblical precepts. God, a “He,” is suddenly a She; the idea that God created men and women (a pure gender binary) is rejected; and the prohibitions against homosexuality are ignored. Those are just the most obvious abandonments of core Biblical precepts. It’s enough to say that an LGBTQ+ synagogue is all form and no substance.

Incidentally, what is essentially a mockery of Judaism isn’t confined to LGBTQ+ Jews. This is true for all leftist Jews. They are not the People of the Book unless the Book is Marx’s Das Kapital.

Now that you understand Weingarten’s specific form of “deeply religious” Judaism, you can appreciate the ignorance and stupidity behind her much-derided tweet:

Where are the women? https://t.co/PgmjOaDcsI — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) November 14, 2023

People need to point and laugh at Weingarten. She gives true Jews a bad name, and her Marxist-created ignorance guides her political ideology. Laughing, though, doesn’t mean ignoring the danger she presents to America’s continued existence as a constitutional nation that embraces liberty, not tyranny. She’s a very powerful woman who has been using her toxic beliefs to control public education for many years and is a strong and profitable ally of the Democrat party.