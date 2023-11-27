Living in the triangle

We hear that people are moving to Texas. We also learned that the so called "Texas triangle" is the place to be. Check the story:

Texas added nearly 1.6 million people between 2020 and Jan. 1, with the Austin region -- the state’s fastest-growing metro area with 7.2% growth -- drawing in the most new residents, according to new population data by the Texas Demographic Center. But Fort Worth added more residents -- 48,542 -- than any other city. The so-called “Texas Triangle” -- composed of the Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Austin metro areas -- now holds a whopping 68% of the state’s 30.3 million residents. Overall, the population of Texas grew by 4% from January 2020 to January 2023, including new births as well as new residents moving to the area, the data show. "Texas is growing at a rapid rate because we have high resident retention and are attracting new domestic residents,” said Lauren Leining, a data analyst at Texas 2036, which strategizes on long-term Texas policy. “With new state residents bringing in considerable wealth, Texas should take this opportunity to expand infrastructure in important ways."

We may be singing soon something like "All my friends live in the triangle in Texas.”

As a resident of the triangle, let me say that I have mixed feelings. On the good side, we love all those new taxpayers moving here. The newcomers also bring a lot of business acumen and generally supportive of our free-market approach to economics. On the bad side, our highways will have to be expanded or new ones added. Going south on I-35 (Dallas-Austin-San Antonio) or going east on I-45 (Dallas-Houston) is a stressful experience, i.e. construction and more construction.

And there is always energy demand when everyone buys a big home and wants to keep it cool in August.

So the "triangle" is growing and booming but there are headaches coming.

Image: Spaceboyjosh