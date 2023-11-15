LGBTQ++ teacher confirms that ‘sexuality’ is a major part of queer ‘culture’ and a gay leftist hit with child porn charges

Today I came across two news items that proved once again, queer “activists” are just child sex predators by another name. The first example is found in a very short video:

LGBTQ activist teacher accidentally admits the quiet part out loud pic.twitter.com/IcHDgYGQoX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 14, 2023

Talking to adults in the workplace would constitute as sexual harassment, an offense which often comes with serious lawsuits and payouts; why are children not afforded the same protection from sexualized conversations? (Interestingly, the pervert in the video acknowledges that “straight people” don’t have the same tendency, building their identities and culture on debauched sexual predilections; as a straight person, I can affirm this is completely true.)

The second exhibit is a fairly high-profile story on Slade Sohmer, the former editor-in-chief of leftwing “news” outlet The Recount, who was recently arrested and hit with a host of child porn charges; from an article at The Gateway Pundit today:

On October 17, during a search at Sohmer’s residence in Otis, the Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force confiscated a phone containing hundreds of child pornography images and videos, as per an affidavit presented in court. Among the disturbing contents, a video allegedly recorded by Sohmer of a minor being raped was found…. Some of the photographs, more than 1,300, and videos in Sohmer’s collection show kids as young as 3 or 4 years old. Along with the photos, police also found text messages that were reportedly sent by Sohmer and shared details on how to kidnap and rape a child.

To add context to the Sohmer story, the New York Post reported these details:

A BuzzFeed feature story from 2018 about a journalist who told a group of schoolchildren that he was gay was taken down just a day after it was announced that he had been brought up on child pornography charges. … The story, which is still available on the Wayback Machine internet archive, was titled ‘People Are Touched By This Writer’s Conversation With A Bunch of Fourth Graders.’

From another Post item yesterday:

His [Sohmer’s] LinkedIn page also indicates that Sohmer since 2010 has worked as a co-director at Camp Power, a nonprofit which ‘provides kids from New York City’s most underfunded and underserved neighborhoods with freedom and encouragement that are often lacking in their communities back in the city.’ … Court documents cited by The Berkshire Eagle allege that Sohmer’s phone contained disturbing video clips showing boys believed to be as young as three years of age being raped and forced to perform sex acts by adults.

LGBTQ++ is a social movement to groom the population into accepting the “love is love” mantra and ethos, and it is a cultural revolution to dissolve the bond and structure of the nuclear family; but why? Well, because it’s a campaign to normalize pedophilia.

The only logical analysis one can apply to the LGBTQ++ cult is that its zealots fall on a pedophilic spectrum: on one end is the person who has acted on his/her sexual desires and actively pursued children (as Sohmer allegedly did), and the other end is the person who cultivates a culture (and crop) of hypersexualized children.

Queer “activist” is just the politically correct and ambiguous way to describe the politically incorrect (but totally accurate) status of someone who is for all intents and purposes, a child sex predator—don’t let them forget it.

