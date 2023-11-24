Kamala Harris poses for Thanksgiving photo in front of a gas stove

What is it about kitchens that brings out Kamala Harris's inner phony?

Here's her latest, from a Thanksgiving photo released to the public:

Kamala has a gas stove but you can't have one. pic.twitter.com/KDSohfcOON — Marc Mongrain (@Lukathor) November 24, 2023

She posed in front of a gas stove.

Here's the Biden-Harris administration's stance on gas stoves:

Gas stoves for me but not for thee pic.twitter.com/HfQgMgY78l — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 24, 2023

Gas stoves for me, but not for thee, is that how it goes? Only the nomenklatura get them?

Based on this picture, that sounds about right. And as for an additional phony factor -- why is she cooking so much food for a two-person Thanksgiving dinner? Maybe there are other people, but why are they not in the photo?

Harris, recall, is fond of very fancy cookware, which is how she spent her first visit to France, presumbly on the down time. She spoke English loudly in a Paris shop before plinking down $562 for some fancy cookware. That cookware goes nice on a gas stove, doesn't it?

Harris also posed in this kitchen before, when she donned an apron with factory folds, presumbly to make her famous jerk chicken. Nobody believed that.

Notice, though, that the kitchen is the same one in Brentwood, California that she posed in for her later kitchen pictures.

That's her gas stove all right and she's not giving it up to save the planet. Maybe the Bidenites ought to wise up to the fact that people are noticing.

