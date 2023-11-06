Joe Biden’s menthol cigarette ban poised to open a huge new market for Mexican cartels

Could Biden and company possibly send any more business the way of men like El Mencho of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, or El Mayo of the Sinaloa cartel? I doubted it, until I read this from Fox News today:

The Biden administration’s banning of menthol cigarettes will open up the door to several problems, including providing a massive space for Mexican cartels to move in and sell them on the U.S. black market, former law enforcement officials told Fox News Digital. … ‘This is essentially a prohibition, and we know what happens when you remove a current market,’ Jorge Colina, former City of Miami chief of police, told Fox News Digital. ‘That means organized crime and/or cartels move in.’ Colina called it an ‘unfunded mandate’ that will ‘create a vacuum that is going to be ripe for the Chinese or the Mexicans or the cartels to move in and take advantage of what's going to be a multi-billion dollar industry.’

We already have wide-open borders with welcome signs and promises of “free” healthcare, food, living accommodations, and college, a situation which has spurred more than ten million crossings during Biden’s tenure alone (a devastating and unprecedented record). Naturally, this equates to record revenue for the honchos raking in coyote fees and recurring payments; sometimes, the crossers reimburse the cartels by allowing the abuse of their own children.

With the decriminalization of drugs, we’ve seen open-air drug markets spring up and devour urban centers; expectedly, this demands a product, and more job security for criminal enterprises that deal in fentanyl and illicit drugs. Read below, from the New York Post this past July:

Honduran migrants have taken over San Francisco’s drug market with the aid and blessing of Mexican cartels, according to a new report.

Assault after assault against the Second Amendment has disarmed peaceable citizens; but as always, those intent on harming the innocent can still procure a firearm no problem.

Now add to the list, menthol cigarettes, because Biden and the federal government really cares about your health... which is also why they promote bugs as food, plant-based diets, GMOs, “cross-sex” hormones for children, forced the jab, etc. Give me a break.

Most (un)surprising was the revelation that Biden and his bureaucrats apparently neglected to allow any sort of law enforcement to weigh in on the decision, in order to provide expert advice on possible “unintended consequences.”

The Mexican cartels sure do have friends in high places—and by that I mean the political aristocracy of Washington D.C. For crime syndicates that deal in illicit goods and services (drugs, human, guns) Joe Biden and all his establishment cronies are a welcome American regime.

Image: Public domain.