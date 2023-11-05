In London, police 'leader' suggests investigating people who support Israel

Apparently, London has a swamp, too, just like Washington, D.C., all in for abusing their power.

Here's one of their finest in action, as described by the Daily Mail:

In what could be further embarrassment for the force, Amina Ahmed, who describes herself on her LinkedIn page as a 'leadership program facilitator and project manager' at the Met Police, appears to have made calls for those who support Israel to be investigated for a 'hate crime'. In an edited comment posted in her name, she wrote: 'I think at this point, if anyone openly agrees with the war in Gaza, they should be called out as Islamophobic and inciting hatred against Muslims.'

"Amina Ahmed-BSc Honours-Leadership Program /uk.linkedin.com › amina-ahmed-bsc-honours-.. Over 14 years of experience within Policing across a variety of disciplines including Intelligence, Investigations, Counter Terrorism Policing, Inclusion" @WeAreFairCop , — Elvira Maddigan (@ElviraMaddigan) November 5, 2023

So no one's "allowed" to support Israel, which endured a monstrous attack at the hands of slimey Hamas terrorists, without getting investigated and imprisoned. It sounds like London is becoming Gaza City and she'd be happier on the Hamas goon squad force where that sort of thinking is normal. In light of the terror attacks London has endured at the hands of crazed Islamist terrorists -- armed with knives, cars, and bombs -- it's a rather odd priority. And more to the point, it's London's Jews who are have been terrorized, not its Muslims. She ought to be looking for actual terrorists.

Why did this happen? Right now, we don't know, but based on Ahmed's braggadocious social media websites, loaded with honors and implications of power, it's likely she learned how to the play the victim card well and got hired for her job on the basis of the local version of "diversity, equity, inclusion" or DEI. What she didn't learn was how free societies work. Her third-world ideas are easily found in third-world hellholes, but not in a major metropolitian city in a leading capital in the West, or at least, not until she came along.

What gave her the idea that she could use her swampy leadership position to advance her personal politics as a substitute for the laws of a free society, and how is it she got comfortable enough in them that she could express them on a public site like Twitter and think nothing was wrong? How many abuses of power from her did it take for her to get comfortable in her Rep. Ilhan Omar-style wokester proclamations?

The questions pile high about why she was there at all and what other damage did she do. She's not alone in her third-world ideas about what policing is about. Another creep with excessive power, according to the Mail, was caught doing this:

A hard-Left activist who led chants of 'from the river to the sea' at a pro-Palestine rally is a Met Police adviser. Lawyer Attiq Malik is the chairman of London Communities Forum - a 'strategic advisory body' for Scotland Yard which helps to 'shape police policy and procedure at a strategic level'. Mr Malik was filmed in 2021 orchestrating the chant described by Suella Braverman as 'a staple of anti-Semitic discourse'. The slogan is widely interpreted as calling for the destruction of Israel.

He apparently got canned, and Ahmed has now deleted her social media including even her LinkedIn account.

Because people like this shouldn't be allowed anywhere near the levers of power. Britain would be right to can them both given that the public is never going to trust the police knowing that people with these KGB-style instincts are floating around in police uniforms and issuing their proclamations. They are in some ways comparable to the City of San Francisco employees who've been caught committing armed robberies, in amazing abuses of power.

How many more are still out there, ensconced in the police departments and investigating people they don't agree with? Something has gone awry in London with these kinds of characters turning up. It's time for that city to turn it around.

Image: Pinnecco, via Wikipedia // CC BY-SA 3.0