How the left infiltrates through government

Senator Ted Cruz’s new book accurately describes how our nation’s government, in collusion with universities, media, and bureaucracies became a breeding ground for the mentality of central control. This book provides the methodology by which the left (communists, fascists, any central control through a government) infiltrates existing structures and institutions to effect change.

By its nature, Marxism, and its spawn, communism, can’t create. They can only destroy the private economy through “wealth redistribution.” The philosophy of central control requires a strong government. President Woodrow Wilson knew this 100 years ago; he created the Administrative State with the intent of using federal bureaucracy to control the population through regulation.

The list of subsequent federal bureaucracies is now legion. Communist Russia destroyed the tsars and crippled the private economy in Russia. Communist China had a good run with capitalism in a bubble, which is now bursting, because central-control mindsets can’t tolerate freedom. Fascism almost destroyed the world but met its demise through selfless sacrifice.

Governments don’t create; they govern. If not held in check, governments overpower. Every tyrant used his nation’s government to come to power. There can be no greater argument for our constitutional republic, and every citizen thereof, to demand that our government adhere to the Constitution as written.

Contrast this philosophy of destruction through control with America as she was conceived. The founders rebelled against the same type of overpowering tyranny that Marx, Hitler, Mao, Wilson, and Obama visualized: the British king. They created three documents to create a nation based on the premise of the sanctity of the individual. They saw a federal government as a necessary evil and proceeded to lay in restrictions on government power. It’s called the Constitution.

The individual freedom and responsibility, recognized in our nation’s founding, gave rise to capitalism: the right of each citizen to own property and benefit from the fruits of his individual labor. That private economy, as opposed to public or government, propelled America from a backwater nation to the most powerful in only 100 years. Capitalism springs from individual initiative based on freedom, not control. Capitalism creates. It stands against the cult of control practiced by so many of the elites on both sides of the aisle.

Jay Davidson is founder and CEO of a commercial bank. He is a student of the Austrian School of Economics and a rabid capitalist. He believes there is a direct connection joining individual right and responsibility, our Constitution, capitalism, and the intent of our Creator.

Image: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center via Flickr, CC BY 2.0 (cropped).