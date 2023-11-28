Heroic NYPD Marine vet reminds us of the importance of police officers

Police officers are under the poorest perception possible these days. It’s true.

The whole “defund the police” campaign has done irreparable damage to police officers across the U.S., not only turning them into the “enemy” of the people, but also convincing key politicians to revoke their funding when they need it the most.

That said, there are still officers out there making a difference, despite the backlash they’re receiving on all ends — officers like the brave NYPD Marine veteran who risked it all to talk a fellow serviceman from jumping off the Queens Bridge in New York City.

While the rescue took place back in July, video footage recently popped up on Fox News, via bodycam footage from a fellow officer.

The New York Police Department’s 110th Precinct received a distress call regarding the serviceman, who had made his way onto a ledge on the bridge, ready to jump. Upon arriving, the brave officer made his way close to the ledge in an effort to talk to the man, assuring him that everything would be okay. In the end, he was able to talk him out of jumping, and I’m sure that Marine is getting the help he needs now.

At a time when police officers’ motives are under question and bullying politicians refuse to provide them funding when criminal activity is sky-high across cities like San Francisco and Seattle, it’s good to see that humanity can still shine through. This unidentified officer went out of his way to assure someone who was certain that his world was falling apart that everything would be all right. In this day and age, you know and I know this isn’t always the case.

I think it’s easy for the media to overlook something like this. I actually did a search for this video, and aside from Fox News, I’ve seen it pop up on only a couple of websites. That’s it. A police officer performs a heroic deed such as this, and major news outlets can’t raise a finger to give him the praise he deserves.

Fortunately, the department was more than capable of giving this officer said praise. The New York Police Department was quick to express pride over his actions, noting the department’s commitment to transparency and showcasing instances of officers who make a positive impact in their communities. Too often — especially these days — we don’t see that enough.

Again, the media’s to blame for a good part of this. Aside from not sharing this video, more often than not, they’ve got their shovels out to bury police officers whenever they get a chance. There needs to be better balancing of this, especially considering the suffering officers are going through.

Think about it for a second. They’re already in for the fight of their lives keeping innocent people safe while putting their own lives at risk. Now add to that the scrutiny that came from the “Defund the Police” riots, as well as the pressure from their upper governments when their budget is suddenly whittled down.

That’s money that could’ve easily been used for better mental health care. Imagine if this poor Marine who was ready to take his own life had gotten this care, instead of some Democrat bigwig using the money for something useless. Just imagine.

This holiday season, please keep police officers in mind. For the most part, they’re out there trying to do the greater good, taking care of their communities while also keeping everyone safe. They’re not out to “get you,” and they’re not out to make anyone miserable; they’re just doing their job before going back home to their families and friends. It’s my holiday wish that they’re given the respect and care they truly deserve.

Oh, and to the officer who helped his fellow serviceman off the ledge, I commend you. I hope you continue to shine like the bright star you are. You set an example for all of us officers to follow.

Michael Letts is the Founder, President, and CEO of InVest USA, a national grassroots non-profit organization that is helping hundreds of communities provide thousands of bulletproof vests for their police forces through educational, public relations, sponsorship, and fundraising programs. He also has over 30 years of law enforcement experience under his belt, hence his pro-police stance for his brothers and sisters in blue. Those interested in learning more about Letts can visit his official website.

Image via Raw Pixel.