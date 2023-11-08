Here’s a top candidate for ‘most misleading MSM headline of the year’

Paul Kessler, a Jewish man in California, passed away after a pro-Palestine protester struck him in the head with a megaphone. His death has been ruled a homicide. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and hasn’t ruled out deeming the assault a hate crime. (I should hope not. It obviously was.)

In the latest example that the mainstream media are the enemy of the people (and truth, sanity, and decency), NBC News ran the following online headline about the attack: “Man dies after hitting head during Israel and Palestinian rallies in California, officials say.”

Officials said that, you say? Hmm, did the poor fellow perhaps slip and fall, hitting his head on the sidewalk? Did he smack himself in the head too hard? That headline makes it difficult to discern what happened. Oh, he was murdered?! That’s horrible! Why didn’t you say so?!

As I noted in my last post, those in the MSM are brazen, shameless, and apparently in the throes of a psychosis. If today’s intrepid “reporters” were on the job in past years, we would have seen headlines like:

“Pearl Harbor rocked by multiple explosions.”

“President Kennedy suffers head wound during car ride.”

“Reagan suffers chest wound exiting hotel.”

“World Trade Center topples, catches fire.”

The rising tide of hatred against the Jews is appalling and indefensible. The refusal to acknowledge truth is even worse.

The NBC News headline was a crime of omission. And a hateful one at that.

