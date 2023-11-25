Has Derek Chauvin’s incarceration been turned into a death sentence?

By now, you all know that Derek Chauvin, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison for killing George Floyd, sustained life-threatening injuries when he was attacked in an Arizona prison yesterday. I can’t help but think that this was the goal all along.

To state my position clearly, I’ve long believed that Derek Chauvin was innocent of the crime alleged, and that’s true whether or not he is a nice person or was a good cop. The undisputed facts show that the knee-on-the-shoulder technique Chauvin used on George Floyd—which came straight for his training handbook—does not kill. Second, we just learned with certainty that the coroner found no evidence of asphyxiation and changed his initial, accurate report to placate the mob. In fact, what likely killed Floyd was a combination of serious heart disease and massive amounts of illicit drugs.

Image: Derek Chauvin (edited). YouTube screen grab.

What makes all of this so awful is that the jurors knew all this. After the trial, when the jurors were interviewed, they admitted that they knew Chauvin hadn’t done anything to kill Floyd. Instead, they convicted him for failing to take action to save him from the consequences of his drug use. Of course, if you watch the video taken the night George Floyd killed himself, you see that the mob made it impossible for the police to do anything. There’s so much more, and I plan to watch The Fall of Minneapolis, which exposes yet another fraud committed against the American people. For a short version, here’s Matt Walsh:

New Revelations Prove Yet Again That Derek Chauvin Was An Innocent Man Railroaded In The Name Of 'Racial Justice' pic.twitter.com/Es9WtKcrJt — The Matt Walsh Show (@MattWalshShow) October 23, 2023

In addition to sparking the left’s attempting burning of America and being another brick in the wall foreclosing Trump’s reelection, all these lies led to Derek Chauvin getting convicted and sentenced to 22 years in prison. Think about that: He followed standard police procedure on a long-time criminal who had effectively committed suicide through an unhealthy lifestyle and drug abuse, only to find himself locked away for 22 years. Since Chauvin is 47 now, that means his life is over.

Indeed, speaking of his life being over, at the time Chauvin was sentenced, I thought, “His being sent to prison will be a death sentence.” Cops don’t fare well in prison, and Derek Chauvin, of all cops, has the biggest target in the world painted on his back. I assumed he’d be dead in the first week.

Somehow, though, Chauvin managed to stay alive. However, last August, he was moved out of the Minnesota state system to a federal prison in Arizona, ostensibly for his own safety. But was it really?

The Bureau of Prisons confirmed that a man was attacked around 12:30 pm on Friday, inside the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson - a medium-security prison that has been plagued by security lapses and staffing shortages.

So, you take the guy with the world’s biggest target on his back and place him in a prison “plagued by security lapses and staffing shortages.” Does that make sense to you? It doesn’t to me. Instead, it seems like the kind of thing you do to an embarrassing prisoner…say, a guy like Jeffrey Epstein…whom you’d really like out of the way.

As it happened, Chauvin almost did find himself “out of the way.” News broke yesterday afternoon that another prisoner stabbed Chauvin while he was in this federal facility rife with security problems. Chauvin required life-saving measures to survive the stabbing.

All of this makes it utterly shameful that the United States Supreme Court recently denied without comment George Floyd’s appeal. As we saw fully exposed in 2020 and early 2021, seven of the nine Supreme Court justices are either leftists or cowards. Having seen Chauvin’s corrupt prosecution in a corrupt courtroom, they are content to let sleeping dogs lie.

Judging by Chauvin’s transfer to what predictably almost proved to be a death trap, it looks as if the powers that be would like to go one step further and have this dog put down. After all, the truth behind the lynching of Derek Chauvin is an embarrassment at both the state and federal level and, once he’s gone, it can be consigned to the memory hole that is leftist historical revisionism.