Google big waxes about global warming as word's worst problem, then buys Miami Beach beachfront property

Like a lot of them, Google founder Eric Schmidt loves to wax warnings about the globe's coming doom of global warming.

According to a CNBC pieced dated last year:

Since leaving Google, Eric Schmidt has focused his energy on tackling big global problems — and none, he says, are as pressing as climate change. “If we don’t address climate change, we really will be toast,” Schmidt, Google’s former CEO and chairman, tells CNBC Make It. “If you look at the rate of melting in the Antarctic ice sheet as well as in Greenland, it’s quite concerning.” . In 2017, Schmidt left Google’s executive chairman post and launched a philanthropic initiative, Schmidt Futures , to support big-idea research in fields like artificial intelligence, biology and energy. Over the past five years, he says, he’s learned that climate change isn’t just a long-term problem Once those ice sheets melt, it will take “a million years for them to get recovered,” Schmidt, 66, says. “So we really are putting the jeopardy of our grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren at risk.”

He doesn't believe that. Here's what he did this past month:

Tech billionaire Eric Schmidt has been buying up waterfront homes on Miami Beach’s Sunset Islands, The Real Deal has learned. Schmidt, a former chairman and CEO of Google, is the buyer of two adjacent houses on the islands that sold in late September for a combined $63 million, sources told TRD. That includes developers Craig Robins and Jackie Soffer’s mansion at 2511 Lake Avenue that sold for $36 million , as well as the $27 million sale of the property next door at 2501 Lake Avenue. Together, the two contiguous lots total 1.2 acres. The deals closed one day apart. Schmidt and his wife, Wendy, have been collecting homes on the islands since at least 2020, according to an analysis of property records and sources.

Would that be the same Florida that is forecast to eventually go the way of Atlantis owing to global warming?

According to the Palm Beach Post:

At Port Canaveral, sandwiched between the Banana River and Atlantic Ocean in Brevard County, the RSL [rising sea level] is rising twice as fast as the U.S. coastline average, a 1/4 of an inch (6.25mm) a year, which works out to 2.05 feet in 100 years if you assume nothing else changes. Other areas around the Florida coast are rising more slowly, according to RSL readings, but they're still rising. This doesn't sound like much but it adds up, especially since Florida has the second-lowest elevation of the states, an average of 100 feet above sea level, tied with Louisiana and just above Delaware. Florida also has the lowest high point: Britton Hill reaches just 345 feet above sea level. There are buildings here taller than that.

The Palm Beach Post is very fond of this kind of news and has this one out, too:

If you’re thinking about a long-term real estate investment or shopping for a place to settle down for 20 or 30 years, you might be wondering which cities or states could fare better than others in a changing climate. “There are no winners in a world where climate change gets worse,” said Adam Kamins, director of regional economics at Moody's Analytics and author of a recent study on climate risks in the United States. Climate change is ramping up the long-term risk almost everywhere, said Kamins and others. Temperatures are increasing. Oceans are warming, and rising. And scientists say the heat and higher sea levels help make some natural disasters more extreme.

And among the places with the highest risk -- sure enough, Florida:

East Coast: Wind, flooding and sea level rise stack the deck against many counties and states, especially Florida and the Carolinas, Kamins said. Bustling economies and distance to the beach still attract people in droves, but at some point the tide literally will turn against communities along beaches and coastal rivers.

Presumably Schmidt is buying up these properties to make money off them, same way he made his pile off Google. He's been doing it for an extended time, suggesting a long-term plan in the works. With global warming set to flood the place with water from those rising sea levels as well as raise insurance premiums as these articles warn and he claims, that doesn't sound like a good long-term investment.

But he's no idiot. These beachfront properties on these islands have been rising in value or remaining steady and that is what he is going on. He's looking at his money-making opportunities -- whether they may be in global warming contracts with the government or the sales to a gullible public, or else Miami beachfront properties. It's all about the portfolio. Global warming is a joke.

It goes to show what a hypocrite this guy is. He puts his abundant money not where his mouth is, saying one thing and doing another. Watch what he does, not what he says. He might even be trying to scare off other investors from those beachfront properties.

It's a wretched picture, demonstrating that he doesn't believe a word he says. With that out of the way, neither should anyone else.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License