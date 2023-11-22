« The federal government and states have the power to go after rampant antisemitism
November 22, 2023

Gang of African migrants goes on a stabbing spree in rural France, and the media accuses the ‘far-right’ of fanning ‘controversy’

By Olivia Murray

Three days ago, the New York Post published an item on a recent tragedy in rural France—a “mob of about 10 knife-wielding thugs” had forced their way into a town celebration described by the mayor as “a very simple ball with a sound system organized by the village festival committee.”

In the immediate aftermath, details about the identities and motive of the attackers weren’t “known” (but of course if you have a brain, they were); initial stories indicated a “brawl” while the prosecutor of Valence even suggested that the attack was to “settle a score” between rival criminal gangs.

Now we learn, from Hélène de Lauzun at The European Conservative, the truth we knew all along:

The profile of the attackers then became clearer: ‘guys from La Monnaie,’ i.e., young people from a so-called sensitive area of the neighbouring [sic] town of Romans-sur-Isère. As elsewhere in France, this neighbourhood [sic] was in flames a few months ago during the riots that followed Nahel Merzouk’s death.

The accumulation of evidence against the killers—young people from North African immigrant families—has not prevented a number of left-wing columnists from persisting in their denial.

For Exhibit A, see below:

And Exhibit B here:

These are just cultural enrichers spreading cultural enrichment, don’t be a bigot!

