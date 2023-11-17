Finally! A reporter admits she fabricated things for a story and ratings

It sure is nice that this Charissa Thompson, a reporter for the NFL, has come clean about things she made up, but at least the motive behind her fabricated reports weren’t to remake and destroy America, and sabotage elections and the will of the people.

Here’s the headline, from USA Today via Yahoo News:

NFL reporter Charissa Thompson admits she used to make up fake sideline reports

When will all the rest of her establishment colleagues come clean about their fabrications and admit that they made up the Russian collusion story to destroy Trump and interfere in elections?

When will they come clean about all the lies they told about Covid? How many children were destroyed, or killed themselves, because of the lockdowns based on lies? How many people died from the virus or some future disease because the media repeated disinformation about effective cures? How many people died because the media hid the truth about the jab?

When will they come clean about how they were complicit in blocking the truth of the Biden corruption by claiming it looked like Russian disinformation? When will they admit that the purpose of perpetuating the lie was to interfere in the election? Are they finally going to admit they covered for Hunter and Joe time and time again?

Will they ever come clean that all the predictions on climate change are just totally made up instead of being based on actual scientific data?

Will they admit that a lot more people die from the cold than heat and that CO2 is a clear, innocuous, non-polluting gas that allows the world to be fed and plants to thrive?

Will they ever admit that they just made up that millions of womens’ lives and health are in danger because states now have limits on abortion?

Will they admit that it was always a lie that open borders and unlimited immigration would be a boon to the economy instead of an extreme burden?

Will they admit that Trump’s tax rate cuts were a benefit to people at all income levels and that tax revenues went up, not down trillions of dollars?

When they admit that the Justice Department has been corrupt for years as it targets and protects people based on politics?

I admit, it’s refreshing to hear a reporter has a conscience and came clean, but sadly almost all people posing as journalists haven’t cared about the truth for a long time. They will spread lies to destroy Republicans and they will hide the truth about Democrats. They should just admit they are Democrat campaign workers and lobbyists for the radical, destructive Democrat policies to remake and destroy America.

They intentionally interfere in elections every day as they seek to divide America while they lie that they seek unity. The media has earned the distrust of Americans.

