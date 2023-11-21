Feral scene from inside a NY french fry joint shows you the wreckage caused by the leftist perpetuation of victimhood

Did they even make it thirty seconds before climbing on the counter to twerk? Barely, because I clocked the shaking and the and rubbing of the rear on the Plexiglass at 37 seconds:

They Didn’t Want To Pay $1.75 For Extra Sauce… pic.twitter.com/ha1EZKLcHN — Fight Mate (@FightMate) November 20, 2023

All over a $1.75 charge for sauce!

As one commenter noted, “This is an example of the dependency class disrespecting the working class.” A “dependency class” that no doubt has thousands of dollars invested into their physical appearance, can’t afford $1.75 for a side of ranch, or feels like they shouldn’t have to pay for it.

But why? How can a person be so entitled that they’ll demolish a restaurant when that restaurant, a private business, has the audacity to offer a product for a price? It’s not like anyone is forcing them to eat there, or seizing their wealth to give it to someone else who didn’t earn it—in that case I can at least empathize with the frustration—so really, what gives?

Well, when the left perpetuates a narrative of victimhood and sells degeneracy as a “culture” what else could you expert? Self-restraint begets joy and fulfillment and is a mark of a civilized society… which is why the left is so keen to encourage incivility, impulsiveness, and dysfunction.

