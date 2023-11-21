« Arabs in the West Bank and Gaza have hideous values regarding Hamas and Israel | WaPo errs on Palestinian intentions »
November 21, 2023

Feral scene from inside a NY french fry joint shows you the wreckage caused by the leftist perpetuation of victimhood

By Olivia Murray

Did they even make it thirty seconds before climbing on the counter to twerk? Barely, because I clocked the shaking and the and rubbing of the rear on the Plexiglass at 37 seconds:

All over a $1.75 charge for sauce!

As one commenter noted, “This is an example of the dependency class disrespecting the working class.” A “dependency class” that no doubt has thousands of dollars invested into their physical appearance, can’t afford $1.75 for a side of ranch, or feels like they shouldn’t have to pay for it.

But why? How can a person be so entitled that they’ll demolish a restaurant when that restaurant, a private business, has the audacity to offer a product for a price? It’s not like anyone is forcing them to eat there, or seizing their wealth to give it to someone else who didn’t earn it—in that case I can at least empathize with the frustration—so really, what gives?

Well, when the left perpetuates a narrative of victimhood and sells degeneracy as a “culture” what else could you expert? Self-restraint begets joy and fulfillment and is a mark of a civilized society… which is why the left is so keen to encourage incivility, impulsiveness, and dysfunction.

