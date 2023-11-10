DOE to solar-ize Puerto Rico, and Granholm plays groveling tour guide to China and Russia at sensitive US nuclear weapons site

Joe Biden’s regime is perhaps the most dysfunctional of all time.

First things first, let’s go over the massive threat to national security that the Biden regime continues to be, and to be honest, I hold each and every Democrat personally accountable.

In September, Bloomberg reported that under the direction of Jennifer Granholm, the Department of Energy invited high-ranking Chinese and Russian officials to tour a sensitive U.S. nuclear weapons site, to “prove its engineers aren’t breaking a three-decade moratorium against testing nuclear weapons[.]” The article also noted that this invitation came a number of months after Vladimir Putin withdrew his nation from an arms control agreement with the U.S. that restricted the buildup of “nuclear arsenals” so in other words, supplicant posturing before hostile adversaries. But, as the Democrats love to say though, “nothing to see here!”

A Fox News item yesterday reported that in response to the news, House Republicans sent a strongly-worded letter to Granholm, asserting that the DOE’s approval of “unprecedented access” to Russian and Chinese operatives was not okay, and that the level of indiscretion displayed by Biden and his comrades is “deeply alarming and fundamentally absurd.”

And, the Republicans reserve the right to write another strongly-worded letter if they see fit—okay, that was sarcastic, but not really far-off from reality at all. Per Rep. Rob Wittman, one of the letter’s signers:

‘The notion of granting America’s adversaries’ access to our military sites — and enabling them to gain information about U.S. nuclear capabilities — is deeply alarming and fundamentally absurd[.] I am proud to join my colleagues in demanding the Biden administration explain why they are inviting Russian and Chinese Communist Party officials to access our most sensitive laboratories and testing facilities.’

(I’m sure Biden and Granholm are feeling the heat, and will get right on that.)

So let’s get this straight: the senior government official running the Department of Energy allowed foreign nuclear powers, ones working directly against American interests, “unprecedented access” to our most sensitive military areas and information? And all the Republicans could do was “demand answers” and muster a tsk-tsk memo? Sounds about right. Talk about Russian collusion and cozying up to Chinese communists, and they’re all complicit.

Now for Granholm’s next trick: she’s doling out nearly half a billion dollars to the tropical island of Puerto Rico, to install solar panel systems on low-income housing, excuse me, I mean “vulnerable” housing. I’m sorry, what? Don’t they keep telling us that there is a “climate change” crisis in which “extreme weather events” are set to increase, and tropical storms are going to intensify?

Again, let me get this straight. The federal government is taking my money, and spending it on solar panel systems for people who either can’t afford them or don’t want to fork over the cash (that’s being seized from me) to purchase them, so they can have more “reliable” energy. And all this is going to take place on a tropical island… with the guarantee that it’ll be hit by a storm in the foreseeable future... at which point these toxic panels will be washed into the ocean to seep heavy metals and deposit microplastics into the global water supply?

Yup, that’s exactly right—but why would we expect anything else? This is the federal government after all, but not only that, it’s Biden’s federal government.

Image: Generated with AI.