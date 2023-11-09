Disillusioned Jews are seeing the fascist anti-Semitism of the Left

As America’s Democrat Party takes a page from the playbook of Germany’s Nazi past, the Jewish question has become this: Are blindered Jews doomed to a rerun of anti-Semitic tyranny, as Biden’s statist Democrats embrace fascism and fund Hamas?

After the Holocaust, Jewish support of any movement or party of the political Left should have been anathema, but the People of the Book made the mistake of believing too much in what they read in America’s Left-of-center press, especially if it appeared in the “newspaper of record,” the New York Times -- which to this day insists on improperly labeling every Neo-Nazi a “far-right extremist,” thereby placing the totalitarian party of Hitler in the company of the emancipatory party of Lincoln.

Miseducated Jews are now awakening to the reality that American Democrats have much in common with European fascists. For instance, Democrats have yet to offer any serious criticism of the anti-Semitic ways of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, or Rashida Tlaib. Jews have been utterly taken aback by their support of death-dealing Hamas terrorists. Among the Jewish voices urging abandonment of the Democrat Party is playwright David Mamet:

Many good German Jews in the Thirties ignored their brothers and sisters... and later died with them. My generation, born right after the Holocaust, wondered: “Good God, didn’t you see what was happening around you? Are you literally willing to die rather than admit you were mistaken?” The answer, today, to many liberal American Jews, is “Yes.”

In Hitler’s Germany, the answer to Mamet’s question was likewise in the affirmative, for too many Jews entirely. In fact, there was even an enthusiastic Jews-for-Hitler group that was not unlike BDS’s Jews for Palestine today. The Verband Nationaldeutscher Juden (the Union of National German Jews), founded by Berlin lawyer Max Naumann. Aaccording to the Encyclopedia, the VNJ “called upon the Jews to acknowledge the truth of some antisemitic charges, and to shed themselves of all traces of Jewish nationalism.”

The Jewish Daily Bulletin, of August 13, 1933, reported the following:

Although the fortunes of many have been wiped out, although their professions have been taken away from them, and although they live in a state of rigid suspense and fear of the moment when they will be humiliated, beaten, or imprisoned, a large number of German Jews continue to remain faithful to the fatherland.

In 1935, Naumann’s organization was shuttered by the Gestapo. To quote Zahava Englard Shapiro, “Naumann was imprisoned and later released. Max Naumann was one of the lucky ones -- he ended up dying from cancer in 1939.”

The Nazis of yesteryear were not unlike the Democrats of today. In Germany, university students and faculty members at major learning institutions participated in Hitler’s book-burnings across Germany, similar to Biden’s coerced censorship on social media; also, anti-Jewish pogroms occurred throughout the fatherland on Kristallnacht, just as Jew hatred recently erupted on college campuses in America; and German newspapers (as well as America’s own New York Times) ran articles covering up the slaughter of Jews in Hitler’s death camps, proving that lying reporters and fake news -- like today’s reporting on Israel -- are nothing new.

Recently, the Times has been forced to take note of the Democrats’ anti-Semitism, lest it lose all credibility:

In Atlanta, a Jewish mother... wrote an open letter lamenting that her child’s progressive private school had not addressed the attacks in Israel with the same kind of empathy it showed after local killings of Asian Americans. "Our people are butchered, and no one speaks to it?” she wrote. “I don’t know if I’m seething or just sad.”

All this amounts to a consciousness-raising breakthrough, a paradigm shift for many who once imbibed the media kool-aid. The new awareness is timely; otherwise, as Clifford Terry once proclaimed, it could be “déjà vu all over again.”

Image: Wilhelm Joys-Andersen