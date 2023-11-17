City of Toronto spends nearly $34,000 on branded stickers for drug kit swag

Politicians gonna politick and spend the taxpayers into bankruptcy, but leftist politicians gonna politick and spend the taxpayers into bankruptcy extravagantly.

Get a load of this, from the government of Justin Trudeau and his comrades, reported by Tamara Ugolini at Rebel News:

The City of Toronto has spent tens of thousands of dollars in the last three years on branded crack pipe stickers and other paraphernalia. The hefty price tag of $33,561 for Toronto Public Health branded stickers can be found on crack smoking kits, crystal meth kits, foil kits and injection kits, according to access to information documents obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF).

Well duh! The crack-pipe and meth-kit merch handed out by the local health department provided the leftist government with a prime opportunity to advertise its benevolence and care for the disadvantaged and downtrodden!

Do you recognize this quote? “It is hard to imagine a more stupid or more dangerous way of making decisions than by putting those decisions in the hands of people who pay no price for being wrong.”

What about this one? “It is so easy to be wrong—and to persist in being wrong—when the costs of being wrong are paid by others.”

Both are attributed to Thomas Sowell, and both are eerily relevant to the sticker saga….

Below, are the actual kits with the stickers in question:

Earlier this year, I sounded the alarm on how Toronto tax dollars are being used to distribute crack and meth kits.



Now we learn that 166,392 kits were given out over the past 3 years, and the city logo stickers alone cost $34,000.https://t.co/yDN3sahEiU — Anthony Furey (@anthonyfurey) November 15, 2023

The kits are a product of Toronto Public Health and its “harm-reduction program” known as The Works, but there is more; from an article at National Post:

The city’s response to the taxpayers federation found that 166,392 such kits were handed out between 2020 and July 13, 2023. The branded stickers are included on crack smoking kits, crystal meth kits, injection kits and foil kits for smoking heroin, fentanyl and other drugs. … As of 2014, The Works was also handing out about 1.3 million clean needles to addicts each year. Safe drug use kits have caused controversy recently. Earlier this year, a B.C. school district was forced to apologize after a speaker appeared to have handed out ‘safe snorting’ equipment to students, complete with a booklet that explained which drugs can be snorted.

Groom the children to be drug users, they wind up on the street where they consume very few resources, and social services can eventually be easily withheld—Canada is in the midst of a housing crisis and cost-of-living crisis is creating a scenario in which state-sanctioned euthanasia is gaining traction as a “solution” to poverty and destitution.

Almost seems like a school-to-streets pipeline like it’s some sort of poverty-industrial-complex if you were to ask me…

