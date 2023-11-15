Children as young as ten participated in the October 7 attack in Israel

In Israel, it’s emerged that when the Gazastanians attacked on October 7, they brought their kids with them. Worse, it seems that the kids enjoyed themselves.

Over and over, one reads that the attack on the Israelis was incredibly sadistic. For example (serious content warning):

Eyewitness describing how she saw a woman being raped by several Hamas terrorists, pulling her hair as they raped her and took turns. One of them cut her breasts off - the others played with them like a toy. The last terrorist to rape her shot her in the head and continued to rape her until her [sic] finished. Eyewitness also says some terrorists were carrying heads in their hands (beheaded) as trophies, saying there wasn’t a thing the[y] didn’t do to the heads. She also saw a Hamas terrorist carrying a naked girl over his shoulder.

This is Stone Age barbarism, completely unburdened by the civilizing influences of modernity. It’s also not the stuff of “take your kids to work day”—and yet that’s exactly what Hamas did:

Eran Smilansky, a 28-year-old potato farmer, watched Gazan children go from house to house in his kibbutz on Oct. 7. Hamas terrorists followed. The boys laughed as the gunmen shot or dragged away Israeli families. “They were like young, young kids,” said Smilansky, who defended his home from terrorists for more than six hours that day. “They were going in front of the terrorists, laughing with their friends and looking very calm. I remember thinking, What the fuck?” Smilansky was one of a dozen survivors of the Nir Oz massacre who told the Washington Free Beacon they witnessed boys or women from the Gaza Strip looting the kibbutz, helping the armed terrorists, and apparently enjoying themselves. The youngest children were around 10 years old, according to several of the survivors, one of whom provided photographs of some of the women and children he saw. The survivors spoke at a hotel in Eilat, Israel’s Red Sea resort town, where most of them have been temporarily relocated.

This shouldn’t surprise anyone. Hamas educates its children in hatred from the cradle (often with UN funding paid for by American tax dollars). While your children are lisping about flowers and friendship when they graduate from kindergarten, this is what’s happening amongst the Gazastanians as their parents proudly film them:

This toxic education continues as the kids grow older. To understand what’s happening, you should know that the schools receive material from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNWRA), which gets the largest chunk of its money from U.S. taxpayers (who are the UN’s largest funders) has existed for 75 years solely to support so-called Palestinian refugees. This is an unusual arrangement.

After World War II, the people displaced by a continent-wide war lasting six years were resettled within about five years. The new state of Israel, despite being impoverished and under perpetual siege, took in as many Jews as it could hold, almost all of whom were incredibly damaged death camp survivors.

Indeed, after every war, there have been refugees who have been absorbed into other countries, usually surrounding nations with similar cultural values. Only the Arabs who moved to Ottoman Palestine beginning in the 1830s are different, for they have bureaucrats who are willing to keep them in a perpetual state of refugee-hood.

To avoid the peace that will deprive these bureaucrats of their sinecures, UNWRA perpetuates hatred. The alleged “educational” materials UNRWA allows in schools in Gaza and the West Bank would have fit nicely in Nazis schools in 1930s Germany. In addition to allowing the antisemitic tyrants in Gaza and the West Bank to provide their own “educational” materials in UNWRA-run schools, UNWRA also provides its own materials that align with the Islamists’ virulent ideology. This report details what’s being fed to young minds in Gaza and the West Bank. For example:

One example is an UNRWA-created Arabic reading comprehension exercise for 9th graders at UNRWA’s AlMaghazi Middle School for Boys B (Gaza), which celebrated a Palestinian firebombing attack on a Jewish bus as a “barbecue party.” Another example from UNRWA’s Al-Zaytun Elementary School (Gaza) shows that fifth graders were taught to glorify Dalal Mughrabi as a role model for children, a terrorist who carried out the 1978 Coastal Road Massacre in which 38 Israeli civilians, including 13 children, were murdered on a civilian bus.

This material, and much more like it, inflames the children, imprinting on their minds the idea that the best thing they can do with their lives is to kill Jews:

Palestinian children talk about the education they get in @UNRWA 🇺🇳 schools.



It's all about killing the Jews. “I want to stab them again and again”, “I want to become a suicide bomber”, etc.



Thanks @UN 🇺🇳 for raising the next generation of terrorists.

pic.twitter.com/4XMbMGHgF9 — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 14, 2023

When I look at children like this, all I can think of is how the children of Israel were consigned to wander in the desert for 40 years until the slave and idol-worshipping generation had died. God understood that the Jews who left Egypt were not fit for their own nation. The same is true for these benighted children, trained in the ways of hatred, murder, and all that is evil. The whole risible notion of a two-state solution rests with people like these—and they are not fit for their own nation.

Frankly, I don’t know what you do with a generation like this. Can these values be untaught? Maybe for some, but children who will happily laugh and help out as they see women raped to death, babies cooked, and children their own age tortured, murdered, and kidnapped seem pretty unsalvageable…and remember that all of this done with your tax dollars helping to foot the bill.

Image: X screen grab.