California's governor, Gavin Newsom, scoffs at inflation as 'a conservative lie'

California is the land of fruits and nuts and now its governor has come to show us. Check out this headline and its story: Newsom Suggests Inflation Is a Conservative Lie Newsom also claimed that the 18 percent increase in the average hourly wage compared to three years ago is “nearly the best 3-year gain in 40 years.”

The cost of things goes up a specific amount while people don't get to keep their entire wage increase.

So when Newsom says that wages have increased 18% the last three years, which is a clear exaggeration, he should admit that because of taxes, especially in California, they probably only keep around two thirds of that, or 12%, and their buying power drops substantially.

Real wages under Trump rose substantially, especially for those at the bottom, because his energy, tax, and regulation policies kept overall inflation low.

It is a true shame that Newsom and other Dems care so little about the poor that they sought to destroy Trump every day with lies.

Here are the lies that were told after Biden took office and inflation skyrocketed to forty-year highs.

First, the Biden administration said inflation was transitional. Then they blamed the supply chain, but that isn't true, either, because the supply chain was screwed up in 2020 and inflation was still below 2% before Biden took office. Then they lied that it was because Biden's policies had turned the economy around when it was already rapidly growing in the last six months of 2020 before Biden took office. Then they lied and blamed Russia. They love playing the Russian card. The problem is inflation took off as soon as Biden took office, a year before Russia invaded Ukraine. They blamed the price of oil and "greedy" gas station owners, which was utterly wrong, but they didn't help the situation but constraining supply through their bans on drilling and their beggings to the world's dictators to drill for us instead. Inflation took off because of Biden's government kept throwing more money out for government programs and hiring, printing money in the process, even after the economy was rapidly growing.

Sadly, most of the media just regurgitates Democrat lies.