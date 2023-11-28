All-female tank corps takes the fight to Hamas terrorists

The slogan “uncommon valor was a common virtue” was first said about Marines in the battle for Iwo Jima. Marines assaulting the Island fortress showed innovative courage and total dedication to the mission. It was a deadly battle, with an estimated 25,000 Marines killed or wounded.

Marine tanks became an amazing combat differential in helping carry close combat engagements to a relentless, fanatical, fight-to-the-death enemy. Eight flame tanks, called “Zippos,” were credited as being instrumental in turning the tide of this up-close fight, and USMC historical files stated that the Japanese feared this weapon greatly.

Taking Iwo Jima was crucial in the eventual strategic bombing campaign against mainland Japan. Unconditional surrender was necessary in order to eradicate the Japanese way of the warrior, called “Bushido.” That code, taken to the extreme, led to the deaths of millions. It was a culture of cruelty that had to be completely defeated.

Once the war ended and the culture of cruelty was eradicated, Japan emerged as a beacon of hope and stability in Asia. The island nation prospered and became a tremendous force for good.

Now, two generations later and half a world away from Iwo Jima, Israeli tankers carried their fight to eradicate the fanatical death-loving Hamas army that invaded to kill and capture. This time, all-female Israel Defense Force tank crews showed their uncommon valor as a common virtue.

Female IDF tank crews ran down dozens of Hamas terrorists on October 7

When a group of young Israeli women were woken up at 6:30 a.m. on October 7, they had no idea they would be making history as the first female armored crews in Israel, and perhaps the world, to participate in active battle. ... Another of the armored crew commanders, Karni, spoke of the devastation they witnessed on the approach to Kibbutz Holit: “We realized we’re at war.” “They told me there were terrorists in all the trees around me, so we just started firing. We started firing bunker busters at the terrorists that were up close, and then mortar shells at those further away,” Michal, another officer in the unit, said in the Channel 12 report. “I could see the hits, I saw [the terrorists] fall down,” she added. ... [T]hese soldiers weren’t quick to accept accolades for their “historic” battle. “So what? What does it matter? Did the terrorist know there were girls in the tanks? No. You think they saw Michal’s hair sticking out of the helmet? No. Boys, girls — what does it matter?” Hila said. Tamar agreed. “You keep saying ‘heroines’ and ‘historic’… I don’t feel like a hero. I feel like I’m a soldier that was given a job, and I did my job. I think anyone would have done that.”

A historic chapter in successful tank warfare was written on that horrific day, October 7, 2023 for the Nation of Israel. The modesty of the all-female tank crews speaks for itself.

It is now time for all to recognize that it is always a win-or-die situation for Israel. Hamas fanatics must be destroyed wherever found. As expressed by these female tank crews, undaunted combat warriors all, they fight to save lives, whereas Hamas fights to take lives. It is pure evil on the terrorists part, so “flatten them and run them down” is an appropriate response.

Edward Thomas Timperlake served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was named for his uncle, killed on Iwo Jima, who had just turned eighteen.

Image: Israel Defense Forces via Flickr, CC BY-NC 2.0.