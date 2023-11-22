Activist darling of the leftist media arrested for allegedly trying to ‘firebomb’ an Israeli company in New Jersey

Calla Mairead Walsh had a meteoric rise in the realm of “progressive” politics as a young teenager, which included recognition in The New York Times and by NPR—she also self-identifies as a “communist” and, wouldn’t you know it, she was just arrested for allegedly trying to “firebomb” an Israeli business establishment in New Jersey:

CALLA WALSH JUST GOT ARRESTED TRYING TO FIREBOMB ELBIT SYSTEMS HAHAHAHAHAH pic.twitter.com/gnUalOWrBa — Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) November 21, 2023

So she stans for communism and resorts to violence to get her way? How cliché and monotonous. Oh, and despite the glowing profiles in the establishment media implying laid-back intelligence, she’s not very bright—in her own words, she’s “not a leftist” she’s a “communist.” (Who has the heart to tell her that communism puts her on the “left” side of politics?)

In a previous tweet, Walsh even asserted that communism is “the only force” that can actually “liberate” those she sees as oppressed, including… wait for it… the “LGBTQ+ people.” (Now, in the South where I am, the phrase “bless her heart” would be apropos.)

I’m not a “leftist” I’m a communist. And communism is the only force that can liberate LGBTQ+ people. pic.twitter.com/6o5HkZPK1o — Calla 🔻 (@CallaWalsh) July 24, 2023

In 1934, a man named Harry Whyte sent a letter to Joseph Stalin, asking this question:

“Can a homosexual be considered someone worthy of membership in the Communist Party?”

From an article on Stalin’s response:

Stalin did read Whyte’s letter, or at least a summary of it prepared by his assistants. Laconically, Stalin commented, ‘An idiot and a degenerate.’ The letter was sent to his personal archive, and Whyte’s concerns remained unaddressed.

(1934 was the same year that Stalin enacted a ban on homosexuality, one that remained in place until 1993.)

Or how about this, from The Daily Beast:

Fidel Castro was many things: a revolutionary, a communist, a garrulous orator. Amid the fawning encomia released upon his long-overdue death at the age of 90, it should never be forgotten that he was also an oppressor, torturer, and murderer of gay people. ‘We would never come to believe that a homosexual could embody the conditions and requirements of conduct that would enable us to consider him a true revolutionary, a true communist militant,’ Castro told an interviewer in 1965. ‘A deviation of that nature clashes with the concept we have of what a militant communist should be.’

Ironically, Walsh’s social media is rife with pro-Cuban communism content.

And as you might guess, yes, Walsh is opposed to “gun violence” but as you would also guess, the irony that she stands accused of “firebombing” certainly doesn’t resonate.

Image generated by AI.