It is extremely dangerous when government bureaucrats decide who has to comply with regulations and laws and who doesn't

Maybe Joe Biden should focus on this than the pittance he would save investors on junk fees.

It also appears that George Soros and Buffett got special treatment from Bill Clinton and the FDA when an abortion pill was approved.

This appeared yesterday in Breitbart News:

Last November, the Alliance Defending Freedom representing a group of pro-life medical organizations sued the FDA for its Clinton-era approval of the abortion-inducing mifepristone drug (also known as RU-486). In April, a federal district court in Texas ruled against the FDA’s “unlawful approval” of mifepristone.

And we are falsely told that the FDA bases all its decisions on science.

How many other decisions by FDA have been political?

So why did Soros and Buffett set up a shell company in the Cayman Islands for their investment? The answer is clearly to hide the truth and to beat the taxman.

It is the same reason the Bidens set up more than twenty shell companies to launder their massive kickbacks in and out.

Maybe New York's Attorney General Letitia James should look into these corrupt deals instead of having a political prosecution of President Trump because she doesn't like his agenda.

America is a great country and it is very important that people are allowed to succeed and get rich. Many billionaires have achieved wealth honestly and I admire and respect them.

But I do not admire or respect billionaires like:

Warren Buffet who believes he shouldn't have to be transparent about his stock purchases so he can make more money at the expense of others.

The Google CEO, George Soros, and his son, who have had so much access and influence in the Obama and Biden White Houses.

Bill Gates, Buffett, Soros, and others who do everything they can to keep their taxes low while falsely claiming they want to pay more and supporting Democrats who want to raise tax rates.

Jeff Bezos, Gates, Michael Bloomberg, and others who live in multiple mansions, fly in private jets, and own yachts while supporting the green pushers and telling everyone else they must watch their carbon footprint to pretend they can control the climate. They buy worthless pieces of paper called carbon credits to pretend they care and to fake moving their carbon footprint towards zero.

Social media billionaires at Google, Facebook, and others who intentionally bury speech from people who disagree with the government agenda, especially on COVID.

The media billionaires who claim they base their reporting on factual information and that they want clean elections who intentionally spread lies about Russian collusion to destroy Trump for years, while intentionally hiding the truth about Biden corruption while they actively campaigned for him. Their election interference in elections dwarfs anything that China or Russia has ever done.

Mark Zuckerburg who uses Facebook to spread the lie that the 2020 election was clean when he was shown to have bribed voters. He essentially spent $400 million to destroy Trump and elect Biden. The election was anything but clean and fair.

A 2020 election integrity probe in Wisconsin reported findings Tuesday that a nonprofit group funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg committed election bribery when it targeted $8.8 million in get-out-the-vote funds to five heavily Democratic jurisdictions.

Mark Zuckerburg who wants to use Facebook to dumb down and control people. It reminds me of something communists would do.