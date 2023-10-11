Yes, he did it

It's easy to play politics but the truth is the truth. We are watching the consequences of policies that began on the day that President Biden was sworn in. He started this, so sit back because turbulence is ahead. I agree with Charlie Hurt:

Rarely in politics can a straighter line be drawn directly from an administration’s policies to the calamitous results of those policies. President Biden opened the southern border. Historic waves of millions of illegals came streaming across the border. President Biden launched a historic spending binge. Now, Americans are suffering under the highest inflation in 40 years. And it gets worse with the attacks on energy producers, the obsession with untested green energy and a military that can't recruit enough volunteers.

Let me direct some criticism to the media, the same people who allowed a presidential candidate to run a campaign without a full press conference or explaining what he was really going to do.

He said that his administration would be more humanitarian on border policy. Unfortunately, he wasn't forced to explain it. The mayor of New York City can tell you more about that.

He was opposed to climate change, but that apparently does not apply to Venezuela or Iran pumping oil. Those two countries must be in another planet with no effect on our climate.

Then there is military recruitment. We are not recruiting and wars could be around the corner.

Incredibly, he is still at 40% in approval, an indication that former President Trump may be too focused on 2020 and not what’s crippling the nation.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: White House