With Hamas’s war crimes against Israel, leftist Jews are reaping what they sowed

“For they have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind.” Hosea 8:7.

If it weren’t so unutterably tragic, it would be amusing to watch leftist Jews shout their outrage at fellow leftists who are siding with Hamas. These leftist Jews may have been pro-Israel and afraid of a second Holocaust, but their support for leftist policies led to the slaughter that horrifies them now.

What happened in Israel was not war. It was, instead, a grotesque violation of modern norms driven by people who have, for 1,500 years, proudly and unabashedly stated both their goal and their means: The goal is world domination, and the means are torturing and slaughtering men and boys, raping women and girls, enslaving those women and girls they don’t murder, and killing babies in their cradles.

This isn’t about territorial disputes or someone else’s colonialism. This is written into their most holy text, which has not undergone a single revision since their prophet first spoke his words. They did this in the 7th century, they did it two decades ago on September 11, they did it a decade ago to the Yazidi, they did it last weekend to the Israelis, and they’re chomping at the bit to do it to you.

But speaking of colonialism, since the Soviets embraced the “Palestinian” cause in the 1960s, for the left, Islamic jihad has been converted into “anti-colonialism.” Despite the fact that anyone with a scintilla of knowledge knows that, in Israel, it’s the Arabs who are the colonialists, there have been enough useless idiots in American institutions to ignore this fact and paint the Jews as the interlopers and the invading Arabs as the pathetic victims of Western colonialism.

That’s why the left has embraced the jihad against Israel—because they’re siding with the downtrodden brown people. (Yes, there’s a huge racist element to leftist anti-colonialism.) That explains how we end up with this leftist garbage justifying the slaughter of civilians in Israel:

Israel is a colonialist apartheid state that has been oppressing Palestinians for decades (expelling them from their homes, restricted movement, frequent bombings, etc...). Hamas fought back but people are calling them terrorists, even though Israel has left...

"If one good thing comes out of the current bloodshed in Gaza and Israel, it is that the



colonialist mindset of Western elites – and those who imbibe their racism unthinkingly –



has been laid bare for the rest of us to see."

"-- Jonathan Cook"

Nowhere has this mindset been more prevalent than in academia, which is a cesspool of antisemitism. For those of us paying attention, it was no surprise that student groups from CUNY to Columbia to Harvard to Stanford instantly denounced Israel as the aggressor when Iranian-funded terrorists, probably carrying American weapons left behind in Afghanistan, descended on civilians to rape, slaughter, and kidnap them. This is leftism writ large.

Of course, leftism isn’t just about Israel. It’s about everything, and there are few more enthusiastic leftists than Jews. For those who are not Jewish, it’s not always easy to understand that these leftists are “Jews In Name Only.” They love throwing around Yiddish words and boasting about fasting on Yom Kippur, but their values are informed by the Democrat party platform and the academic faculty lounge, not by the Torah (the first five books of the Bible), the Mishnah (the first rabbinical interpretation of the Torah), or the Talmud (the primary rabbinical interpretation of the Torah).

These leftist Jews fought against the Iraq War (a misbegotten war but one that, had it been carried to a full conclusion, might have had a better outcome), embraced the antisemitic Barack Obama, suffered from violent Trump Derangement Syndrome, headed academia’s institutions and sat in its faculty lounges, went cuckoo for the LGBTQ+ agenda, and organized groups such as “Jews for Justice for Palestinians.” Contrary to the myth of Jews as a smart people, these are stupid Jews.

Stupid or not, some of these leftist Jews are waking up to the reality of what happened in Israel and are shocked—shocked!—by the response of their fellow lefties to the attack. There’s the inimitable “Meathead”:

As a Jew, I don't care if you're pro Palestinian or pro Israeli. Hamas is the epitome of evil. And anyone who condones their barbarism is evil. Full stop.

Or Lawrence Summers, who presided over an aggressively leftist Harvard:

I yield to no one in my revulsion at the statement apparently made on behalf of 30 plus @Harvard student groups. But please everybody take a deep breath. Many in these groups never saw the statement before it went out. In some case those approving did not understand exactly…

The more crazed, of course, continue to blame Trump, even though Trump, through his pro-Israel, anti-Palestinian policies and the Abraham Accords, was slowly quashing violence and bringing peace to the region. Take California’s sexually-obsessed Scott Weiner, who approved of California’s antisemitic, mandatory “ethnic studies” curriculum because he actually believed it wouldn’t be antisemitic. He’s simultaneously supporting Muslims and castigating conservatives, even while decrying Muslim violence and the results of abandoning conservative policies. Yes, he is that intellectually muddled:

Like clockwork, the disaster in Israel & Gaza is bleeding over to the U.S.



Celebration of Hamas’s massacre, at colleges & by DSA etc, fuels anti-Jewish violence. Muslims are also at risk given anti-Muslim rhetoric.



CA has a grant program to protect at-risk nonprofit/faith orgs: pic.twitter.com/dwsH2nYAWY — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) October 12, 2023

Let’s be clear: The MAGA cult is supporting Jews at this moment b/c they hate Palestinians even more than they hate Jews.



But they’ll turn on the Jews in a heartbeat if the mother ship signals a moral panic that Jews are groomers who want to steal their children.



Eyes wide open — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) October 10, 2023

Leftist Jews sowed the wind and are absolutely horrified to find themselves reaping the whirlwind. They are like the Jews who flocked to Lenin’s banner only to have Stalin relentlessly hunt them down and kill them. When it comes to socialism—which was baked into the Nazi’s name (National Socialists)—a certain segment of Jews is endlessly surprised when reality comes to kill them.

UPDATE: I forgot the ADL's Jonathan Greenblatt, a hard leftist who was also forced to face the antisemitism from his side of the aisle: