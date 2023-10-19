Who better than an Israel-hating terrorist sympathizer to vet potential terrorists?

When the federal government is looking for qualified persons to vet asylum seekers, where would you look?

For the Biden administration, it seems they thought a good place was in the bowels of a terrorist organization that Trump kicked out.

Somehow, they believe that a former spokesperson from the PLO is well qualified. Nothing better than plucking a person from an organization that wants to snuff out America and Israel to decide who should be allowed to come to the U.S. What could go wrong?

Isn’t it great that they picked a woman who said “f--- Israel and any Jew who supports Israel ... are you ready for your downfall”? Nothing better than for an anti-Semite to have such an important position, as they always lecture us about fairness and inclusion.

We might as well pick Russians, Chinese, Cubans, Iranians, and Mexican cartels to decide who should be allowed in America to fill out the personnel roster.

Essentially, that is what the Biden administration is doing with his open border policy. But Biden said some nice words in support of Israel, so the media and many Republicans cheer.

A new report has exposed that a former Palestinian Liberation Organization spokeswoman is being employed by the Biden administration, and the story only gets crazier from there. According to Luke Rosiack, who famously broke the Loudoun County non-binary rape story that helped shift the 2021 election, Nejwa Ali is currently working for the Department of Homeland Security vetting asylum seekers. Before that, she worked for the Palestinian Delegation to the United States, which is a subsidiary of the PLO. Why is that important? Because the PLO is a designated terrorist group. Apparently, DHS is just a jobs program for terrorists and we were all just unaware. Certainly, it seems ludicrous to have a former PLO spokesperson in charge of deciding who gets into the country or not. But as I said, the story gets even crazier. Not only is Ali’s former employment highly concerning, but she’s a rabid antisemite who praised the massacre of Jews in Israel on October 7th by Hamas invaders.

And whom did Biden pick for ambassador to Israel? Jack Lew, who, like Sullivan, Blinken, and so many in the Biden administration, worked very hard to make sure Iran got access to hundreds of billions even though the Iranians pledge death to America and Israel.

If you really cared about the safety of Israel, would you pick anyone who worked hard to build up Iran so they could better fund terrorists?

When I saw Biden reading what other people had written for him in Israel, he looked like a talking zombie. He said the other team was responsible for the bombing of the hospital. It reminded me of Obama calling ISIS the J.V. team — another brilliant comment.

Trump put severe sanctions on Iran. Biden lifted them.

Trump put severe sanctions on the Russian pipeline, and Biden lifted them.

Trump did everything he could to keep oil prices down, which put pressure on Russia and Iran. Biden works hard to destroy oil companies in the U.S., which greatly helps Iran and Russia.

Trump worked hard to close our border and screen people coming in. Biden works hard to let people from around the world stroll in.

Trump put in place a program to monitor Chinese spying. Biden stopped the program, which had to please the Chinese.

And somehow the media and other Democrats claim that Trump is the dangerous one, and Biden has the smart foreign policy. That is pure propaganda to mislead the public.

