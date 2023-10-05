What ‘sologomy’ says about the mental health of young women

I’m not sure many of you have even heard the term “Sologomy” yet, nevertheless understand what it is. I certainly hadn’t until lately. Let me explain it to you.

Sologomy is the practice of marrying yourself through a formal ceremony. Similar to the traditional wedding ceremony between you and your partner, Sologomy kicks your partner out of the mix.

You stand in front of the officiant by yourself, commit to love and cherish yourself before anyone else, and then enjoy a reception in the arms of your guests. The wedding night must be a hoot and the gift registry, full of cartons of batteries, I can only presume.

The goal of Sologomy is to solidify your commitment to “you” first. It’s derived from the utter nonsense that “only when you love yourself ahead of another, can you ever properly love another.” It’s a progressive ideology that confuses “dependency” with ”weakness,” “marriage” with “bondage,” and “love” with “inequality.”

It invites perpetual loneliness upon these women, akin to a self-fulfilling prophecy. It reveals their naivety in truly understanding what marriage is all about. It contributes to the shrinking back of men from healthy male-female relationships. And it supports the destruction of the family.

No, the practice isn’t legally recognized yet. The way things keep going in the United States, however, it wouldn’t surprise me if it doesn’t become so very soon -- anything to escalate the breakdown of traditional society by those who will benefit the most, unlike these women.

Ironically, where they consider themselves “intelligent” and “sophisticated” for accepting such an undeniably ridiculous premise, they also demonstrate how complicated, misleading, and sad the road to happiness and fulfillment has become. And how powerful.

The mainstream narrative hijacked by the liberal elites and celebrity, legacy media, Democrats, and progressives, these young women have become useful idiots in a charade they’ve cooperatively turned on themselves. You’d think they’d realize it. But they don’t.

Where it began as “feminism” now it is “Sologomy.” These women eagerly accept the hardships and loneliness, negating any correlation from one to another. Then stand at the altar of Sologomy, hugging the repackaged garbage yet again.

It’d be laughable if it weren't so insidious.

Laura J. Wellington is a TEDx speaker, author, writer at The Western Journal as well as the founder of THREAD MB and the ZNEEX app.



Image: Cary Bass-Deschenes