Was Rashida Tlaib’s House run paid for using terrorist-tainted dollars?

Rashida Tlaib has always made it clear that one of her most important issues as an American congresswoman is Arab-Palestinian nationalism—the flip side of which is Israel’s eradication. It turns out, though, that her support may go beyond her personal animus to Israel. It’s entirely possible that terrorists helped pay to put her in Congress.

Last year, the New York Times published a long, loving article about Tlaib’s devotion to the Palestinian cause. She is the daughter of Arab immigrants who identify as Palestinians. She has been open in her hatred for Israel and, with her support for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement, makes it clear that she wishes to see the nation destroyed.

Image: Rashida Tlaib (edited). YouTube screen grab.

That’s not hyperbole. In 2020, Tlaib retweeted “from the River to the Sea,” which is Hamas’s poetic way of saying that it intends to overrun Israel and erase the Jews. We saw on October 7 exactly what that looks like.

When Tlaib was elected to Congress, she didn’t wave the American flag. With her mother’s help, she literally draped herself in the flag of Hamas and the PLO:

Tlaib even wore a traditional Arab costume for her swearing-in.

In the halls of the Capitol building, Tlaib has given the flag that Arab terrorists have adopted pride of place, on equal footing with the American flag:

~

Rep. Rashida Tlaib continues to display Palestinian flag outside Capitol office...



Even as 30 Americans were hunted & slaughtered like animals and 15 more were kidnapped & held as hostages, WHYLE carrying and waving that same flag.



Tlaib is a disgrace...



~ pic.twitter.com/PiR5GBkbqo — Benny Fry (@pourme) October 18, 2023

As an aside, her flag placement violates every protocol associated with displaying the American flag along with other flags.

In the spring, Tlaib tried to use the U.S. Capitol to host an event attacking Israel, a U.S. ally. Then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy put a stop to that. Most recently, following Hamas’s incursion into Israel, during which it tortured and murdered over 1,400 Israeli civilians—and did so with great pleasure and fanfare—Tlaib, powered by lies, led a protest in D.C., an activity that perfectly matches the leftist definition of an insurrection.

In the world of hyphenated Americans, Tlaib is super-hyphenated, with every crazed leftist value (open borders, transgenderism, anti-police mania) tied into her fanatic devotion to the “Palestinian cause” and her efforts to end Israel’s existence.

The big question now is whether, in addition to leading insurrections, Rashida Tlaib has been gathering funds from terrorist organizers to pay for her career in Congress.

Since 1997, Hamas has been a designated foreign terrorist organization. According to in-depth research by the Canary Mission, Tlaib “has extensive fundraising ties to Hamas supporters.” Thus, “Canary Mission can confirm that at least three Hamas-linked activists fundraised for Tlaib during her 2018 Congressional campaign: Salah Sarsour, Rafeeq Jaber and Abdelbaset Hamayel.”

Tlaib also “used a pro-terror FB page for 2018 election fundraising.” This shouldn’t be a surprise because Tlaib worked with terrorists before running for the House:

CONFIRMED: Tlaib Founded a Pro-Terror Hate Group in Detroit in 2015 Black4Palestine [Black For Palestine] is a pro-terror, anti-American, anti-Israel activist group co-founded by U.S. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and Kristian Davis Bailey. It is based in Detroit and was established in 2015.

The whole Canary Mission essay is interesting because it has chapter and verse about Tlaib’s virulent hatred for Israel. The big question now, though, is whether terrorist money was used to elect her to Congress. That suggests that she isn’t just emotionally devoted to the so-called “Palestinian cause,” over and above her loyalty to America, but that her hatred is funded by terrorist dollars.