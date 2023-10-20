Victoria wants her secret back

Like some of you guys, I've made a few stops at Victoria's Secret to purchase a surprise for my wife. I usually did it coming home from a business trip. The store clerks were always super helpful in figuring out such important things as size. It's no secret that most guys don't know their wife's size or number or other details. In my case, I would show the clerk a photo of my wife and she knew exactly what her size was. Perfect batting average, I'll say. I never told my wife that the clerk figured out her number so keep my secret.

Sadly, the company decided to go woke and appeal to the crazies. The good news is that the experiment failed and the company learned that sexy lingerie is for real women, not for men dressing up as a woman.

This is the story:

Lingerie retailer Victoria's Secret plans to withdraw its attempt at being more inclusive with its marketing , reverting to its original reputation in the wake of decreased sales. The brand, known for hiring beautiful models, has tried to diversify its models over the past few years, including plus-size and transgender representatives. However, the rebrand attempt has not translated to increased sales , with the outlet's projected revenue for this year at $6.2 billion, down by almost 20% compared to 2020's $7.5 billion . "Despite everyone's best endeavors, it's not been enough to carry the day," Victoria's Secret CEO Martin Waters said. Part of the attempted rebrand included hiring Megan Rapinoe , an athlete and activist who has advocated transgender women competing in women's sports, and Valentina Sampaio, who became the outlet's first transgender model. In the wake of Sampaio's hiring, Ed Razek, former chief marketing officer of Victoria's Secret, resigned from the outlet.

Goodbye Megan and Valentina -- hello common sense. I guess their perverted view of the world did "not carry the day" or pay the rent.

Once again, we see the disconnect between some of these corporations and the people who shop at their stores or drink their beer. The secret is that these corporations are not listening to their customers or showing much respect for them. So the result is no secret at all or that they can't "carry the day."

