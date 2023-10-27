Three generations and America’s deep division

Let’s talk about our nation’s citizens, their generations, and why our country is experiencing serious division.

There have been seven new generations created over the past 80 years. The culture and character of individuals born in each of these generations are different. Citizen experiences in formative years have influenced and impacted their vision of life. Critical differences have also appeared in how generations communicate. Donald Trump understood this and was successful with the MAGA image, communicating a shared vision across all generations. Joe Biden’s white supremacy vision has created major division.

The news and social media have been obsessed with the political division theory. They have ignored our generational, cultural, and societal shifts. The 18th-century Industrial Revolution brought a similar experience, with lasting transformations, not just in business and economics, but in the basic structures of culture, society, and individuals.

Understanding just three generations, we will start with one of today’s 55 million seniors. I grew up with the Silent Generation, 1925–1945, with a 2022 population of 18 million. There were no TVs, computers, internet, cell phones, social media, gun control, LGBT, air-conditioning, need for a college degree. Many parents had German, Irish, or Italian roots; most were of the Greatest Generation. Influential events in this generation’s formative years included multiple wars, education, jobs, and overwhelming social change. Members adapted by embodying frugality, patriotism, responsibility to community, commitment to marriage and family, strong religious faith, and work ethic.

Compare that to the Gen X, 1965–1980, with today’s population of 65 million. They grew up during the last days of communism and increased capitalism — also post–civil rights and the rise of the internet. They felt the impact of Roe v. Wade and abortion, increased incidence of divorce, economic downsizing, and the Berlin wall. They were the first “latchkey” generation of working parents. Seventy-five percent identify as religious, mostly Christian. They learned early on how to take care of themselves and distrusted social structures. Their behaviors reflected independence, entrepreneurism, pragmatism, and skepticism.

The Millennial generation, 1981–1996, had 72 million in 2022 and is America’s largest. They are the most diverse generation in the nation’s history. They experienced the Great Recession, 9/11, and the expansion of technological growth and development. They are considered more progressive, creative, and far-thinking than earlier generations. They are tech-savvy, extremely self-confident, university-educated, multi-tasking, in the online world and careers for life.

America in 2023 shows that our nation’s citizens are in turmoil, with the polarizing pressures of partisan government and media. This includes family, religion, war, racism, extremism, wokeness, abortion, crime, finance, and loss of freedoms and truth. Progressives are even trying to change our nation’s history by attacking the generations that created it.

The three generational examples confirm the culture and character impacts contributing to our nation’s division. Our older and younger people have different values and opinions, and their beliefs are a major factor. The Pew Research Center conducted a survey to probe today’s generational impact. The survey asked about eight core values: work ethic, moral values, religious beliefs, racial and social tolerance, musical preferences, use of technology, and political beliefs. By lopsided majorities, a gap existed across all seven generations on each of the values. When asked which generation has “better” values, young and old give the nod to the older generations.

The challenge is for leaders and members of generations to focus not on dangerous impulses, but on common ground. This is critical for the success of our nation’s health and democracy. One example of success was after WWII, when political leaders used a “come together” vision, solved problems, and built consensus, which were the measure of success.

Today’s political parties have created division by making the nation’s problems worse. They have failed to fulfill critical bipartisanship and create a shared vision for all generations. No one can change the differences, but we can build a better understanding. We could learn a lot about our individual citizen history, political leadership, and patriotism, which says, “We are all Americans.”

