The unfolding of a terrorist massacre at a little Israeli kibbutz, through the WhatsApp

Unlike, say, ISIS, Hamas is a bloodsoaked terrorist organization with a public relations department targeted at Western liberals.

Which in the wake of Hamas's October 7 massacre of 1,400 innocent Israelis and a few foreign visitors, has cranked up to high gear in a bid to shift the "narrative," putting the spotlight on Israel's retaliation as somehow bad, and denying anything bad ever happened. Hamas, see, wouldn't dream of beheading a baby, spitting on a woman's stripped body from a truckbed, or parading a raped woman in front of the cell phone cameras as radicals cheered, now would they?

They want us to forget. They want Israel to be the bad guy in the eyes of the news media and social media influencers, supposedly harassing and killing innocent people in their war on Gaza, the Hamas stronghold, as if the terrorisgts were just standing there doing nothing and Israel attacked.

Here's one of their sycophants in denial out promoting denial:

This woman destroyed dozens of posters of kidnapped Israeli civilians in Primrose Hill, London today.



When asked why she was doing it, she said she doesn't believe Hamas actually kidnapped all those people. pic.twitter.com/NMUBOzLu9z — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 28, 2023

But the Israelis seem to recognize this pattern of public relations from the terrorists and have taken some unprecedented steps to counter the garbage out there.

They released photos of burned bodies and beheaded babies and children. (Hamas claimed it was artificial intelligence but that has been debunked). Israeli officials said they had to, given all the denialism out there, people actually forgetting what happened even though it was less than a month ago.

They released more photos.

2 young Israeli children tried to hide in this closet in their home.



They were found by Hamas and shot on the spot.



For those people questioning why Israel is launching a ground invasion of Gaza. pic.twitter.com/oY0afYjHML — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 28, 2023

The photos with dead people in them are difficult to look at, may involve privacy issues, and generally are blurred out, which pretty well renders them ineffective because the shock factor is lost.

⚠️ EXTREMELY GRAPHIC WARNING ⚠️



This is a 10-year-old Jewish girl murdered by Hamas terrorists.



Tell me more about "Hamas not targeting civilians".

The whole world must put an end to Hamas - for the sake of humanity, for the sake of this girl.



Source: National Center of… pic.twitter.com/PIVcSzDDDG — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) October 27, 2023

But the Israelis (or their ally, a group called ExplainIsrael) have also gotten around that photo issue by releasing the neighborhood bulletin board notes, verbally describing the events as they happened, over a timetime rather than through a single moment captured on camera.

The timeline shows something the photos cannot -- the building terror as residents began suspecting something was amiss, assumed terrorist acts were isolated, ran into safe rooms, or tried to, some asking for advice on how to lock the doors of them, and saw increasing atrocities as more and more reported terrorists entering in their homes, robbing them, beating them, shooting them, and many wondering where he heck the Israeli army was, realizing they were unarmed and all alone. They didn't quite know what was happening as it unfolded in real time, yet through pooling community information, they began the slow realization that they were under a mass unprecedented attack as homes were set on fire, people's communications went silent, people wondered what happened to their elderly neighbors, and the scope of the terror became clear.

It's as telling a portrait of what happened as any photograph, and people should read it, to confirm the evil, ugly, reality of what happened in those tiny defenseless kibbutzes. It's in English, with typos preserved and only a few names blacked out, and I am not sure if that was the original language they were in, I am thinking maybe it was, given the typos.

The thread is here, beginning with this:

The State of Israel has left the group The text chain of the Kibbutz WhatsApp group, called "Nir Oz Community Chat" tells the spine chilling story of that Black Saturday, minute by minute, plea after plea The most sorrowful WhatsApp group of this war comprises over 600 messages—desperate, hysterical, pleading for help that may never arrive, it bears the optimistic name, "Nir Oz Community Chat”. that was the group of the Kibbutz’s members, who suffered unbearable tragedy on that Black Sabbath, October 7th. A small, remote kibbutz placed near the border, housing around 400 inhabitants, which the terrorists infiltrated, moving from house to house, firing their weapons, killing, and looting almost without hindrance for many hours. When they couldn't break into the bomb shelters, they simply set the houses on fire, burning them alive. "Three times my wife and I tried to hold onto the bomb shelter’s door from the inside when they attempted to open it," recalled Baruch Reggev, 75, a senior resident. "At a certain point, we realized they were setting the house on fire. The handle of the bomb shelter door grew hotter and hotter, and thick smoke began to fill the room. It was impossible to touch the handle as it was scorching. We abandoned the bomb shelter room with the understanding that they might shoot us or take us as captives, but at least we wouldn't die from suffocation. I stumbled out, vomiting and choking, and we fled into a ruined house, seeking refuge there." Not long before 2PM, military forces arrived at the Kibbutz. The reason for the dreadful delay remains unclear. In Kfar Gaza, Beeri, and Nahal Oz, soldiers had arrived earlier, engaging in skirmishes with Hamas militants. In Nir Oz, the militants had managed to carry out whatever horrors they desired even before the soldiers arrived. They left behind a trail of burning houses, children's beds stained with blood, and paths of blood leading away from the blazing bomb shelters. Throughout the morning, afternoon, and evening, the "Nir Oz Community Chat" typically a place for discussions, gatherings and happiness, was filled with cries and pleas for help and fear, as well as updates about the trapped residents in the burning bomb shelters.

It's an important counterattack in this propaganda war Hamas is waging, to make people think Hamas's atrocities just never happened. This shows they happened -- and explains in the starkest possible terms why Hamas needs to be completely rubbed out.

Never forget.

Image: Twitter screen shot