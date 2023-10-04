The RNC doesn’t want you to get an unmediated glimpse of the competing candidates

Each Lincoln-Douglas debate in 1858 lasted for three hours, with a 60-minute opening, a 90-minute response, and a 30-minute closing. Americans were mesmerized as these two great speakers brilliantly illuminated the opposing Republican and Democrat ideologies in that pivotal era. The RNC debates in 2023, by contrast, although ostensibly intended to illuminate the difference between the various Republican candidates in this equally pivotal era, have been two-hour-long clown shows intended not to explore ideas but to have the choreographed excitement of a brawl at a WWE event. It’s no surprise, then, to learn that the RNC bars the Republican candidates from engaging in one-on-one exchanges of ideas. Voters might learn something, and we can’t have that.

When Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie, one a newcomer and apparent anti-establishment figure and the other an old party hand and as establishment as they come, decided to hash out their differences on Fox, the RNC came storming in and said no way! You guys promised that you’d never argue with each other without our oversight. Those aren’t the RNC’s exact words, but it’s close enough:

GOP presidential hopefuls—Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie—have been threatened with expulsion from future debates by the Republican National Committee (RNC) after the duo decided to hold a discussion on Fox News. “The GOP needs more actual argument on substance, not fake one-liners. I agreed to spar with @ChrisChristie tomorrow for a full hour on Fox at 6pm,” Mr. Ramaswamy said in an Oct. 3 post on X, with Mr. Christie confirming the meeting. However, it was later revealed that the RNC threatened to ban them from the next GOP primary debate if they took part in the discussion. “It is very disappointing that we were threatened with exclusion from the Miami debate and future debates for trying to have a more complete dialogue with each other and the voters,” Mr. Christie said in an Oct. 3 X post. “Every campaign was offered that opportunity by Fox News and they have now been effectively banned by the RNC,” he said. “I am always up for those discussions—it’s a shame the RNC and @realDonaldTrump aren’t.” [snip] In order to take part in the GOP presidential debates, potential candidates must sign a pledge agreeing that they will not take part in any debate during the campaign that is not sanctioned by the RNC. A spokesperson from RNC criticized Mr. Christie and Mr. Ramaswamy for their outbursts against the committee. “The same candidates complaining about the rules governing RNC debates all signed a pledge and agreed months ago to not participate in unsanctioned debates,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “The RNC will continue to enact a fair, transparent debate process and we will not give in to pressure from individuals seeking to change the rules to favor their candidacy.”

Putting aside Christie’s obsessive digs at Trump, he’s right. Voters deserve a “more complete dialogue.” The packaged, sound-byte debates and the pre-approved little harangues against the target of the month at the highly artificial debates offer voters nothing. We are in a period in which Democrats are inching ever closer to suspending all civil liberties, returning us to a pre-modern era without fossil fuel, flooding our country with people who have no allegiance to America, and subordinating us to China, and the RNC debates, under Fox’s aegis, are asking who should be voted off the island.

If it were up to me, the debates would take place as they do in the world of sports. The candidates would have one-on-one debates. A reputable polling company agreed upon by all the parties would determine who won each debate. Then, the winners of those debates would debate each other, and so on.

I’m sure other people can come up with other (and better) ideas. The point, though, would be that these would be long-form debates with assigned topics and minimal moderation. The two candidates would have a chance to develop their positions on the issues that most concern Americans.

It's striking that the last thing the RNC wants is for Americans to get a real look at the candidates. Instead, the RNC is desperate to keep a lid on the conversation, making sure that no unapproved ideas get too much airplay.

We blame the Democrats for silencing speech in America, but make no mistake: The RNC is doing the same, not to America as a whole, but to the candidates from whom Americans desperately want to hear.

Image: The second Republican debate (edited). YouTube screen grab.