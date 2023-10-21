The plague of the 'Missing' sign rippers

One of the disturbing manifestations of the pro-Hamas movement in the West, seen in every leftist enclave, has been in the proliferation of 'Missing' sign stealers.

The 'Missing' signs have been placed on telephone poles, subway walls, and other public places by pro-Israel activists in various cities, anxious to remind the world that some two hundred people, including a lot of children, were taken alive during the October 7 Hamas massacre, and now are held hostage by the terrorist organization. The signage is simple: 'Missing,' -- like the milk-carton kids.

Yet pro-Hamas leftists just keep turning up and brazenly ripping down these popular shows of support showing the missing Israeli victims as a reminder that they are still missing.

It's not just the act of one miserable loser. It's a lot of them, like some talking points were sent out. They're out there and they've been filmed in all kinds of places.

Like here, in tony Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts:

A woman at a shopping center in the wealthy Boston area of Chestnut Hill, Mass. was recorded tearing down photos of missing civilians believed to be Hamas' hostages. Leftists & Muslims have been seen repeatedly removing the flyers across Western cities. pic.twitter.com/ZGZPBjWjvb — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 20, 2023

And here, in laid-back, palmy, wealthy Santa Barbara:

And in always hip Miami:

🚨Hamas hates Jews!



🚨Hamas hates Christians!



🚨Hamas wants to KILL all of the Jewish people!



🚨Hamas wants to KILL all of the Christian people!



🚨Hamas is a tearing down signs of Missing Jews below!#StandAgainstIsrael



These are Nazis 🔻🔻🔻pic.twitter.com/SADAGcKbB8 — Peter McConeghy (@petersthoughts) October 18, 2023

Here are a couple videos showing the charmers in the fancy Manhattan part of New York:

HORRIFYING- NYU students walking around campus removing posters featuring missing Israelis being held in Gaza by Hamas terrorists.



The lack of humanity by your students is not only heartbreaking but extremely concerning @nyuniversity @NYUCampusSafety pic.twitter.com/BmTs1OzGF2 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 17, 2023

People are SICK!



These NYU students were recorded outside of Tisch Hall on NYU's campus ripping down dozens of posters, which were hung in order to identify Jewish babies, mothers, grandmothers, etc, who have been kidnapped and are still missing in the Middle East.



They then… pic.twitter.com/qXFHhw54TE — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 17, 2023

Parts of wealthy London got them, too.

If these were the pictures of Muslim girls and boys being torn down, Chairman Khan would have his goons with their riot dogs out in a flash.



He’s made it very clear what kind of hate is tolerated in our capital city.



London has fallen.



pic.twitter.com/2ZVG18rM85 — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) October 20, 2023

London: A woman tearing down photos of missing civilians kidnapped by Hamas is confronted by a Jewish woman. The vandal curses her out. pic.twitter.com/4e0lYhLs9y — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 19, 2023

If they had any human decency, wouldn't it be more logical for them to post pictures of their own missing or dead in Gaza next to the Israeli signs? Nobody would stop them from doing that.

But they don't. They just want to tear down any evidence that people can see that there are living hostages still being held in Gaza by terrorists.

The signs posted were probably posted by activists, but given that they were posted in communities with Jewish populations, could have been posted by friends and relatives of the missing, too. That's pretty natural. That's what we saw on 9/11, when 'Missing' signs went up all over New York City in the wake of that 2001 terrorist attack. People in distress do that to try to make themselves feel as though they are 'doing something' given their helpless situation.

So tearing them, which makes the pro-Hamas tearing them down quite a twist of the knife, a bid to erase Hamas atrocities and make everyone forget the very real victims of Hamas in the same sense as Holocaust denial.

It's also akin to a threat -- to let the families of the hostages who posted such signs know that the terrorists and their agents are close, very close, and willing to act on their most sadistic urges.

Because who the heck would rip something like that down? They aren't disputing that the Hamas terrorists are holding these people hostage. They just don't want people to remember that these faces on the signs are actually missing. In this way, they want to erase what happened from memory -- out of sight, out of mind, and seize the narrative from Israel, making it all about Gaza's many grievances. Look! Squirrel!

It's as repellent an act as any seen in this sorry age of pro-Hamas demonstrations. Hamas is a vile and evil terrorist group. Nobody should ever defend what they did. To rip down signs is to try to cover up Hamas's crimes against humanity. That's aiding and abetting. In a crime situation, guys like that would go to jail for obstruction, in a smaller, crummier way just as guilty as the terrorists.

