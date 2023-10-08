Flip Wilson was a great comedian who became famous on national TV in the 1960s and 1970s. He made me laugh and then laugh some more. He was a favorite. His famous punchline was, “The Devil made me do it.” Flip did not do political comedy. Perhaps he believed what Elvis said when he refused to go political: “I’m just an entertainer.” Still, looking at the world today, maybe there’s something essentially political about his punchline.

Religion began its long-term crash during Flip’s time on TV. Vietnam and the rise of hard-left Marxism led to this result. Religious leaders did little to staunch the fall. Furthermore, during this era, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) approved anti-religious, unconstitutional cases, even though most Americans never thought that could happen, and most Americans back then didn’t approve of the decisions. Religion, the written Constitution, and America are intimately intertwined. SCOTUS unraveled the essential connections.

I know Flip meant no harm when he laughed about the Devil. But on review, I believe that his famous line did reflect changing beliefs in America. By the time he was joking around, millions of Americans simply did not believe in the Devil except as comic relief, whether Christians or former Christians or never Christians or of other religions or not religious at all. Today, even more pooh-pooh the devil.

The Bible, however, is clear about the Devil and his works:

Then war broke out in heaven; Michael and his angels battled against the dragon. The dragon and its angels fought back, but they did not prevail and there was no longer any place for them in heaven. The huge dragon, the ancient serpent, who is called the Devil and Satan, who deceived the whole world, was thrown down to earth, and its angels were thrown down with it. (Revelation 12:7-9.)

Of course, the Bible is dead to most Americans. I believe that the angel Lucifer (the Devil) and his dark minions rejoice in the Bible’s destruction as a cultural force. They know that the Bible was a warning, for the Devil is quite prominent in the Bible. From Genesis and the fall of Adam and Eve to Matthew’s Gospel chronicling Jesus and the Devil’s interaction, including Jesus casting out devils from the possessed. Was Jesus the first psychiatrist, or were people actually possessed by devils?

It’s not just the Bible, though, that warns of an evil force. Throughout history, all major religions have believed in something again to satanic possession.

Within the Vatican, there are priests who are designated as experts in exorcism, who cast devils out. The late Father Gabriele Amorth was the most famous exorcist, having participated in thousands of exorcisms. He did not become involved in an exorcism until all medical explanations had been ruled out. According to Amorth, the horror movies were seldom correct. Levitation was rare, as was super-human strength. (Once, Amorth was attacked and suffered a broken leg.) What was real, though, was that people were overtaken by evil. Amorth was successful in many cases, but not all cases.

Looking at the chaotic, immoral state of America, it appears that the Devil has had a strong hand in fostering this epic decline. The Devil made America do it. It is as though large sectors of America are captured/possessed by the Devil.

I’ve often written about possible political ways to revive America. However, the more I think about it, the more I conclude that America will never turn around by simply fiddling with politics. A return to God is the only answer. When this happens, politics will be appropriately transformed. To the best of our abilities, the Devil must be cast out of America and into Hell.

Since it’s Sunday, I’d like to refer you to this wonderful prayer:

Saint Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle. Be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the devil; May God rebuke him, we humbly pray; And do thou, O Prince of the Heavenly Host, by the power of God, thrust into hell Satan and all evil spirits who wander through the world seeking the ruin of souls. Amen.

Image: Satan by Hans Memling. Public domain.