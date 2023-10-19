Student loan payments resumed, and all the hullabaloo about a big hit to the economy was a nothingburger

We have been hearing for months from the media, Joe Biden, and other Democrats what a disaster it would be for the entire economy if, heaven forbid, people who borrowed money to pay for the inflated cost of college would have to repay their loans after three years of a moratorium.

On October 1st, campaign workers posing as CNBC journalists put out a piece of propaganda on the matter, and went with the old reliable Democrat source of Mark Zandi to say that the economy would take a significant hit if students had to make the payments:

‘The economy will struggle in the fourth quarter, in meaningful part due to the end of the student loan payment moratorium,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

Of course, the economy won’t suffer because of Biden’s energy policies, or his other spending priorities, especially “green” pushers, all of which have caused real wages to fall substantially, drastically increase the number of people who live paycheck-to-paycheck, and drive credit card debt to record highs.

Nope, the economy will suffer because college graduates have to cut from their budget somewhere to meet their personal obligations.

Then yesterday, after weeks and months of saying what a disaster it would be, we learned that if the economy is hit at all, it will be a drop in the bucket. From report that analyzed responses of borrowers to certain spending questions:

‘When student loan payments resume from October, how do you expect that the payment resumption will affect your average monthly spending in the three months starting with October 2023?’ On average, borrowers expect to reduce consumption by around $56 per month from their average monthly spending reported in August. If we scale this monthly decline up to the 28 million borrowers with federally-managed loans currently in forbearance, this would suggest nearly a $1.6 billion decline in monthly spending, or 0.1 percentage point of August 2023 personal consumption expenditures….

The poor students are going to have to reduce their expenses by a whopping $56 per month, or $1.90 per day. How will our $27 trillion economy handle a .1% hit to consumer spending without Biden buying these students’ votes by having future generations pay off these debts?

Will Starbucks survive if people have to cut back their expensive coffee purchases? Will these people have to bite the bullet and brew their own coffee at home? The horror!

And don’t forget, we were told that the whole world economy was going to collapse if Republicans didn’t cave to an unlimited increase in the debt ceiling…

And, we were going to kill everyone if we all didn’t capitulate to taking a vaccine. People had to be fired if they refused, and kids had to be kept out of schools…

And humanity only has a few years left if we don’t destroy the oil companies and bow to the radical green agenda.

Most of the media is worthless when all they do is infect the U.S with the radical Democrat agenda and they seek to destroy Trump, Jordan, and any other Republican that gets in their way.

