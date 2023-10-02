Social media ‘fatfluencer’ makes new demand for widened hotel hallways

Jae’lynn Chaney is a “plus-size” social media personality (“fatfluencer”) known for her entitled takes on how people should bend over backwards and empty their pockets to accommodate the travel desires of morbidly obese people, all so they don’t have to put down the junk food.

Chaney, “on a mission to revolutionize the travel industry,” once went viral for her petition that urged the FAA to require all airlines to adopt a “customer-of-size policy” and now, she’s demanding the hospitality industry get on board with “size-inclusive hotel amenities” which among other things, includes widening hallways, extra shower fixtures, additional staff training, and poolside lounge chairs that can hold the obese.

According to a New York Post piece out today:

In a video posted to her TikTok last month, Jaelynn Chaney listed several ways hotels can create ‘size-inclusive’ amenities. ‘We deserve an environment that respects our needs and body diversity,’ Chaney claimed. Among her many demands were to ‘make elevators and hallways [more] spacious, to allow for easy movement of larger individuals, and those utilizing mobility devices.’ Chaney also suggested hotels raise their toilet seats and retrofit each room with handheld shower heads so bigger-bodied people can more easily wash themselves. ‘Hotels should provide size-inclusive bathrooms,’ she said in the video. ‘These should go up to size 6X and beyond.’

(For reference, 6X means a waist more than five feet in circumference, and hips more than six feet in circumference.)

And, as you can guess, the cost for these inclusive and respectful accommodations is on the hotels and the hospitality industry, and as we know, when any industry in the private sector is required to make changes by government regulation, that cost is passed on to the rest of the consumers. It’s the travel industry’s responsibility to ensure obese people can travel as comfortably as possible; it is certainly not on the fat person to lose weight and maintain a healthier and more comfortable size.

This narcissist mindset has permeated our culture so completely, and it is so toxic and utterly out-of-touch with reality. Physical characteristics absolutely affect what a person can and cannot do. If someone is a dwarf, he will never be able to play in the NBA. If someone is paralyzed, he will never run a marathon. If someone is morbidly obese, they’re going to have a harder time traveling.

Also, where does it end? The whole world is basically built for a certain size human (certainly one smaller than 6X), and obviously, the U.S. has the largest accommodations already. Is Chaney seriously demanding the entire global travel industry rebuild itself from the ground up to make sure obese people are as comfortable as possible in their gluttony?

Should the NHTSA require car manufacturers to install extra-wide seats at “no cost” to the chunky buyer?

Does every emergency service need to be forced to buy extra-wide ambulances with extra-wide and heavy duty gurneys?

What about movie theaters? Should every theater across the country install new seating that takes the 6X group into major consideration?

How about grocery stores? Do those aisles need to be reworked too?

The entitlement beast is like the mythological Hydra, constantly growing new heads with ravenous appetites.

