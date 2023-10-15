So the West is supposed to take in all those Gaza 'refugees' because the Arabs won't?

As Israel prepares to wipe out Hamas, ordering a million Gaza residents out of Gaza City, leftists here in the states already are making big plans for having those displaced residents come on over to the U.S. and make their home here.

According to the New York Post:

Experts predict a million refugees might flee the Gaza Strip amid the war between Israel and Hamas, and socialists and far-left lawmakers said America should welcome them. “Fifty percent of the population in Gaza are children. The international community as well as the United States should be prepared to welcome refugees from Palestine while being very careful to vet and not allow members of Hamas,” said Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a New York member of the Socialist-Democratic “Squad” who remains under investigation for pulling a fire alarm in the House Cannon Office Building earlier this month.

Yes, this being the left, they seek to hand out refugee status to the world's premier democracy and most developed country to every stone-aged ethnic-hatred-nursing fist-waver or mom-of-terrorists as a "reward" for hating and killing Jews in Israel.

Kill a Jew, get a green card.

And a creature like Joe Biden, who has already left our border wide open, will probably go along with it, if Republicans cannot manage to block this bad idea. To their credit, they are trying.

What's obnoxious here is that taking in refugees from a culture that is inundated with anti-Semitism is a surefire way of importing a lot more of it here. We have already seen the protests from yesterday, lots of Palestinian-Americans out marching, chanting 'intifada!' and 'Kill the Jews' in large numbers across many cities. Could there be some nice ones amongst these displaced people? Seems unlikely, given that most voted for Hamas. What's more, we haven't seen any protests from Gaza against Hamas and its 9/11-style sneak terrorist attack on innocent women and children. We did see spitting on the body of an unconscious or possibly dead woman, whose legs appeared broken and whose top had been ripped off by the terrorists, tossed in the back of a pickup truck for public spitting. That made them twirl with happiness in the streets of Gaza. I won't even get into the kidnapped people, the hostage murder, the families slaughtered in their homes, the gruesome murders of babies, and all the other atrocities that got them dancing in Gaza.

Those are exactly the people who don't belong here and don't deserve to live here. But here we have progressives, wanting to bring in more of them, as undoubtedly, the United Nations is likely pursuing, too.

Once in the states, complete with a U.S. passport, it won't be much trouble for them to make their way back into Israel and resume their terrorist activities, this time from the inside since there won't be any Gaza walls or tunnels to worry about.

And vet? How's our vetting going? Did we vet the Afghan refugees as the Biden administration assured they would be vetted? Didn't happen. As for the open border, vetting is for the birds -- crossing the border is strictly anything goes.

But the worst of it is that the neighbors are saying no to the Gaza refugees, specifically citing security concerns.